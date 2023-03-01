Golden Retriever Trying to Help Dad Shoveling Snow Melts Hearts: 'Howled'

A dog named Tucker has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him desperately howling when he thought his dad went out to play without him went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok on Tuesday by his owner, under the username Tuckerdagolden, the golden retriever can be heard howling behind the door downstairs as he saw his owner go out in the snow with a shovel to clear the driveway, as his mom goes down to check on him.

The viral clip comes with a caption that explains: "Dad was outside shoveling the [snow] and Tucker REALLY wanted to join him because he thought dad was playing without him." Followed by: "He has never whined and howled like this!"

According to PetKeen, golden retrievers love spending time in the snow. In fact, they get so excited to roll in the snow that they don't realize they need to get out of it before hypothermia sets in. So while it's OK to let your dog play in the snow, you should make sure not to leave them exposed to such low temperatures for too long.

Signs that your golden retriever is too cold include reluctance to move or walk, shivering, excessive whimpering, trying to keep their paws off the snow, consistently seeking shelter, limping and anxiety.

The video quickly gained popularity across the platform, attracting animal lovers from all over the world. It has so far received more than 287,400 views and 23,400 likes.

One user, wyliewin, commented: "Well... why not let him join in on the 'fun." And glitterdystopia said: "It's so hard to be a puppy." Raisa added: "Dad is having fun without ME."

Squishymuffins79 wrote: "Oh my God!! How did you stand it!!?? I'll be right there Tucker." And hellogoodnight said: "Better have let him out asap!!" Sam Robinson added: "Oh heavens."

Another user, Jen Whiting, commented: "Oh God, let him go outside immediately." And icheb the CREATOR joked: "sounds like a baby triceratops." lilbit_lupe, added: "he sounds like the baby dinosaur from Jurassic Park."

Lisa P wrote: "Aww he wants to have fun." And Sassygirl98 said: "He's yelling I can't believe he's playing without me. Oh the pain and agony lol"

Newsweek reached out to Tuckerdagolden for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.