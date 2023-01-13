Proving yet again that everyone loves a golden retriever, a clip of an older and a younger dog becoming best friends has received more than 1.3 million views on TikTok.

Posted to the page @josieandbillie, the video shows an adult golden retriever relaxing on the lap of its owner, who was warned, however: "Don't get another dog. Two dogs is a lot of work. Your dog doesn't need a friend. You're going to forget about your first dog."

The video then cuts to footage of the dog with a puppy, snuggling on top of each other and sleeping on the sofa.

Most experts agree that introducing another dog to your home can be great for your pet. However, careful thought should go into whether you can handle another animal, and whether your dog would benefit.

Should I Get Another Dog?

Pet advice website The Spruce Pets says that two dogs do have the potential to be better than one. "Dogs can keep each other company, entertain each other, and learn from each other.

"Whether or not you should have two dogs depends on the environment you live in, your capacity to care for them, and how any pets are already living in your home would deal with additional dogs."

The American Kennel Club (AKC) recommends that, before making the decision, you ask yourself a couple of questions, including "what's the age of your current dog?"

"Many breeders recommend that your first dog be at least one-to-two-years old before you add a second to the family. If you have an old dog, he may not be physically able to play with or tolerate a pup."

The AKC also suggests considering whether you have any holidays or special events going on. "You may have forgotten how much time is required to dedicate to training and socialization. If your time is limited, wait until your schedule clears."

The AKC also argues that it is not a good idea to get a dog if you think another animal will make your pet less aggressive: "The safety of your new puppy can be a concern if the older dog is aggressive."

What Does TikTok Think?

TikToker Rex and Eiger wrote: "Great now I have to go get another golden right this moment," while Hopie agreed, "stawwwwwp. Why have one when you can have two."

Some TikTokers shared their own stories of introducing a second dog. "We did this and my dog will not go on the same floor as my puppy," wrote aireyonna mach, while Monic Sopkowiak shared, "I thought it would be like this when we got our second one, boy was I wrong. The older one hates the younger one and they constantly fight."

Newsweek has reached out to @josieandbillie for comment.

