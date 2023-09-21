Golden Retriever Has Best Reaction To Visitor On The Phone: 'The Audacity'

Footage of a dog waiting rather impatiently for his owner's sibling and her pooch to wrap up a phone call and come out from a bedroom, presumably to resume playing with the latter, has led to plenty of laughs online.

The viral video, which has been viewed more than 213,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok, shows the mischievous dog lying outside the room where the phone call was being made and the other dog was waiting with their own owner. The dog, named Trapper, looked eager for the phone call to end after being captured peering under the bedroom door and tapping his tail against the floor with anticipation and excitement.

Trapper's owner opened up to Newsweek about catching the hilarious moment on camera and sharing it online to thousands.

"That's my two-year-old dog, a golden retriever named Trapper. My sibling and their dog were visiting for a weekend and stepped into the bedroom to take a quick call," Trapper's owner Whitney Tipton told Newsweek.

"He's much happier without the door between them!"

"I heard the loud thumping from downstairs and went up to find Trapper impatiently waiting just outside the door for the call to finish. He's still a puppy with all the chaos and mischief that comes with that, but he loves everyone and always keeps us laughing," Tipton added.

The viral post was captioned: "Houseguest tried to take a brief private phone call. The audacity."

A stock image of Trapper the dog. A viral video of Trapper waiting impatiently for another dog to play with him has made thousands across the internet laugh. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on September 18 by @Fun_With_Grump, the TikTok post has been liked by over 31,000 users and commented on more than 100 times.

"Dogs are the only animals where you can hear their happiness," one user wrote.

"Best home improvement carpenter video I've ever seen. The hammering was exquisite," another user joked.

"Aggressively waiting," added a different user.

Another golden retriever owner shared a similar experience they'd had with their dog in the post's comments section. "My golden retriever does this. When my parent come in to town or any house guest she sleeps with them and won't leave their side," they wrote.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.