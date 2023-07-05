Golden Retrievers Caught Holding Paws by Owner Melt Hearts: 'Best Friend'

A dog is a huge responsibility, and a pair even more so, but a viral video of a couple of golden retrievers on TikTok shows why two dogs may be better than one.

In the video posted on July 1 to the page @chasin_chester, golden retrievers Chase and Chester, who are based in Los Angeles, can be seen chilling on the floor by the window. One dog has his chunky paw on top of the other's, 'holding paws'. "Sometimes I walk in on them doing cute things," reads the caption.

Two golden retrievers napping on white linen, head to head. A dog owner has caught their two similar pets holding paws. Christine McCann/Getty Images

Having two dogs rather than one may seem like double the work. However, getting your pet a companion may mean that some of the responsibility is reduced.

Dr. Patrik Holmboe, a veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care, told Newsweek about the joys of having more than one dog, for both you and them.

"Dogs are pack animals, and so having more individuals in the pack (and particularly more dogs) can help dogs feel safer and more comfortable" said Holmboe. "Having two dogs allows them to provide more physical exercise for each other. It is very likely that the dogs will play with each other more than you're able to play with them, and in general, the more physical exercise, the better.

"Two dogs will also provide more mental stimulation for each other than just you as an owner can do. Similar to physical exercise, there's no question that increased mental exercise is beneficial to our dogs. It keeps them engaged, reduces boredom, and decreases chances of performing bad behaviors," added Holmboe.

Socialization is an important part of a puppy's training, and an older dog can do some of the work for you. "Having multiple dogs allows them to teach each other good manners and behaviors, such as calm interactions, sharing toys and sleeping spaces, and good interactions around food," said Holmboe. "This does, of course, depend on the owner initially policing these interactions and making sure things are going well initially."

Users on TikTok adored the two goldens, with one writing, "I looooooooove them."

"It's the chunky paws for me," read a comment.

"Beautiful sweethearts," posted one user.

"Goldens being golden," wrote another.

Newsweek has reached out to @chasin_chester via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.