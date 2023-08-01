Golden Retriever and Kittens Who Were 'BFF's From Day One' Melt Hearts

A viral video of a golden retriever and his feline best friends has melted millions of hearts online, as they put any natural rivalry well behind them.

The adorable clip of Charlie surrounded by his kitten friends was shared by TikTok user @4bengalsandagolden on June 12, and it has already been viewed more than 4.1 million times. There has been plenty of reaction to the viral post, as social media users can't get enough of the loving bond between nature's foes.

Charlie's owner, from Vancouver, told Newsweek that the "social media reaction has been pretty crazy," and they weren't expecting such an overwhelming response.

"The kittens were born in October 2022, and we decided to keep them all because they are so bonded with each other and our dog Charlie," they continued. "They really love him, and he is so gentle with them as well."

The montage of footage shows the moment Charlie met the tiny kittens, saying that they were "BFF's from day one." The gentle golden is more than happy to let the kittens lay beside him for a sleep, and then be their buddy at playtime when they wake up.

While Charlie's owner knew he had a soft nature, they weren't quite sure how he would respond to the tiny kittens at first because he can play rough at times. But, although he is "very active, rough and tough," he knows when to be gentle and slow it down.

Not all cats and dogs are going to get along, but there are ways to facilitate a rapport between them. The American Kennel Club (AKC) suggests that owners who have both a cat and dog should build positive associations from the start by giving each pet something that smells like the other one, such as a toy or a blanket.

Placing those items near their food or when offering treats will help to link the new animal with something they enjoy.

It can take some days or weeks for the animals to adjust to one another, and owners shouldn't rush the process. The AKC also suggests putting their food bowls on opposite sides of a closed door, and then build up to meeting each other properly.

Firstly, they should be introduced through a screen door or a gate, and once they're calm, they can meet face-to-face. A final point that the AKC makes is to continuously praise and reward both animals for any positive interactions.

The TikTok user @4bengalsandagolden has continued to share more videos of Charlie and the four kittens together, much to the internet's delight.

The viral clip of Charlie being introduced to the kittens has left many TikTokers in floods of tears, leading to over 2,800 comments on the viral post.

One comment read: "Awwww big bro and his little Bengal army."

Another person wrote: "Cutest thing I've ever seen."

