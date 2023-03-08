Golden Retriever Proves Why He's a 'Boujee Breed' While Traveling in Car

A dog named Monte has left the internet in stitches after a video of him refusing to sit in the very back of his owner's Jeep went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner under the username Monte_the_golden, the golden retriever can be seen being reluctantly picked up and put in the back of the Jeep, but then the pup immediately hops back out of the rear of the Jeep.

"So today," the audio track says over the video, "they actually tried to put me in the back of the car, and I'm not too sure where they got this crazy idea. This is not where I belong, so I'm not going to stay back here, it's just not going to work out."

The clip then shows where the dog ended up sitting happily... in the back seat...on her lap.

"This is more my style," the audio track says. "Mom should be back here with me at all times."

"The audacity," the owner also captioned, adding "Hahah they are a boujee breed" in the comments.

According to Retriever Advice, golden retrievers can get car sick, even if this it's not as likely to happen to bigger dogs as it is in cats and small dogs.

Their website states: "Your Golden will likely show signs that they are prone to car sickness when they are puppies. Most Goldens grow out of this habit as they get older and car sickness is pretty rare in adult Goldens."

To desensitize your dog to car rides, they suggest taking them on a short car drive every day so they get used to it, and make the trip every day longer. You should also make sure that your dog is secured safely on all car rides, either in a seat belt harness or in a kennel.

The video quickly gained popularity on the internet attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received over 598,400 views and 60,100 likes.

One user, Mads, commented: "My Golden can jump over the couch but can't jump in the back of my car." And Fara said: "Goldens are sassy, they kinda aware that they're expensive and entitled." Lily Ann added: "My golden refuses to sit anywhere but behind the driver seat."

Charlie & Harley joked: "The outrage!" And Obi Juan Kenobi Bloom wrote: "We're passenger princesses. It's where we belong. I do the same thing." Soph added: "Bro said I'm not a dog why are you putting me in the trunk?"

Another user, Sarah and cats, commented: "Know your worth!!!" And Jared Michael said: "Are you kidding me? The audacity I can't believe this." Courtney De Blasio wrote: "doggo doesn't ride in the trunk only in mommy's lap or the passenger seat."

Newsweek reached out to Monte_the_golden for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.