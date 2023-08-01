Golden Retriever's Reaction to Owner's Positive Pregnancy Test Melts Hearts

There's nothing more rewarding to a dog owner than to have a special relationship with their pet; one that doesn't need words, just tail wags. One example is that between a golden retriever called Sadie and her mom Chantelle, who shared the most beautiful moment of their life together online.

The viral post was uploaded to TikTok on Monday under the username @chantelle.stanton. It shows Sadie's mom reading the results of her pregnancy test as her loyal pup stands by her side.

As the poster realizes that she's expecting a baby, so does Sadie, who celebrates with lots of nose kisses and tail wags. It's as if she knew exactly what that second line meant. The caption reads: "This moment, our lives changed forever. Seeing that line is something I'll never forget. Also, the way Sadie is looking at the test like she knows what is happening."

Dogs actually do know when you're pregnant, according to the American Kennel Club, and maybe that explains Sadie's newly acquired clingy behavior. Dogs can pick up physical hints, such as your body changing, your stomach getting bigger, and your new smell, as well as emotional clues, like your feelings and your mood.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received more than 400,000 views and over 56,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Gab, commented: "She's getting a new bestie." And Jessssssss wrote: "When you showed the doggo the test." LIBBY CHRISTENSEN added: "Sadie said WE ARE PARENTS."

Catspanti posted: "She definitely knew what was happening!!!" And AliceMckenzie commented: "Omg [oh my god] how special of a moment!!! Congratulations!!!!! I'm nowhere near having kids but now I 100% will take my future test with my doggo."

Another user, Hannah, wrote: "Awwee can't wait till this is me one day, happy for you!" And Hugo&Ralph posted: "Sadie saying congrats Momma was the best bit." Alicia added: "I love this video so much and [am] so happy the dog was included in this moment."

Charline wrote: "Taking a positive pregnancy test with your goldie loving on you is seriously my lifegoal." And Lauren Martin posted: "The way she sensed you change in emotion, we don't deserve dogs." Ellie Holt added: "This is the cutest thing [you're] living my dream [right now]."

