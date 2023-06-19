Golden Retriever Magically Recovers From 'Hurt Paw' When She Sees Rain

A golden retriever has left the internet in hysterics after faking an injured paw for hours, all until it started raining. Then she was "magically cured" and spotted sprinting around her garden.

The 2-year-old named Maple appears in the social-media video, shared to TikTok on June 15 by @TheGoldenBreakfastClub. It has received more than 4.1 million views and over 415,000 likes in four days. In the clip, Maple raises her "hurt paw" to her owners and cat sibling and appears upset.

The dog's concerned owners explain in the clip that they'd tried to get her checked out by a veterinary nurse. She is then seen racing around her garden a short few hours later. "Maple had come in from a bathroom break and was limping," one of the dog's owners told Newsweek.

Photos of Maple the golden retriever fooling her family into thinking that she's sustained an injury. Her owners told Newsweek that the sneaky pup was 'magically' healed as soon as she was let out into the garden.

"We checked out her paw and couldn't see anything wrong with it, but when she didn't stop after 30 minutes or so, we called the vet," the owner said. "They didn't have any openings and basically just said to call them back if it didn't resolve in a day or so, if it was swollen, or if it got worse.

"She acted pathetic for at least the next few hours! Even going to our cat Waffles for sympathy who had none," they added.

Maple's owner said that the dog was "completely fine" after her zoomies [crazed running to and fro] outside in the rain. "She came back in the house and she was totally fine! No more limping! Chalked it up to her being dramatic," the owner added.

Photo of Maple the golden retriever on her dog bed. One of her owners told Newsweek that the pet was fine after zoomies outside.

What Do the Comments Say?

More than 900 TikTok users have shared their amusement at Maple's viral moment in the comments section of the post.

"My dog met a 3-legged-dog and then I got to spend $1200 at the emergency vet to find out that she just thought it was really cool to only have 3 legs," one user wrote.

"The best is when they forget which paw is supposed to be the hurt paw and switch it up," another added.

"They are so sneaky. My girl limped all day, her ball was stuck under the couch. As if I should know these two went together," a third TikTok user commented.

