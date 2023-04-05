Golden Retriever's Way of Prolonging Walks Leaves Internet in Stitches

A golden retriever has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of him refusing to end his walk in the snow went viral on social media earlier in March.

In the video, shared on TikTok by the dog's walker, under the username Thecrazydoggirl, the golden pup can be seen lying in the snow with his body completely still, hoping his walker would confuse him with a snowbank and let him enjoy the snow for longer.

The dog walker can be heard saying: "Sir, sir, you can't park here, sir." The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "He didn't want his walk to end." Mimicking the canine's reaction, the post said: "If I stay veryyyyyy still she will think I'm just a snowbank and I can stay in the forest forever."

Stock image of a golden retriever in the snow. A golden retriever refusing to end his walk in the snow has melted hearts online. Getty Images

According to Retrievers Hub, most golden retrievers love the snow and rolling in it, and more so golden puppies, although they shouldn't spend too much time out in the snow as puppies get cold easily. The most suitable temperature for golden retrievers is about 16 to 27 degrees, per the website dedicated to the breed.

Golden retrievers are advised to wear snow boots when venturing out in the snow, to protect them from salts and other chemicals that could be in it. Owners are advised to make sure their dogs don't lick the snow off their paws.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 80,200 views and 11,500 likes on TikTok.

@thecrazydoggirl "if I stay veryyyyyy still she will think I'm just a snowbank and I can stay in the forest forever" 🤫 I posted this awhile back and it didn't get many views, so I'm reposting it! My views were sooo bad for awhile there but it seems to be picking up again! Hope you guys are all doing well, love yas. ❤️ #dogwalker #stubborndogs #funnypets #viral #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound - brianne 🐾🦕

One user, Incognito, commented: "SIR get your a*** in the car." McRock said: "Definitely a Golden Retriever move." Ktdusty1 added: "Apparently a bit of a tantrum but so cute."

Suestanton519 wrote: "Life wouldn't be fun without dogs!" SusieGib added: "The wiggly nose, I love him." Oeufs12 said: "My Golden. Actually. Every Golden I've owned!" Kathy lundy joked: "Drama king!"

Another user, Shaelby Hannah, commented: "Well you're going to have to tow me then. Lol." And Debbie said: "He's a golden in the snow. What else would you expect form a golden?" Sandra Manuel added: "He's clearly in heaven. Fur coats will do that to sir!"

Shigareda wrote: "Lol! When they say no it's a No!" And Goldenfan said: "Mum a few min more pleaaaase."

Newsweek reached out to Thecrazydoggirl for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

