Joy Over 'Apprentice' Golden Retriever Puppy Working on Construction Site

Footage of Finny the golden retriever puppy "working" on a construction site has racked up 3 million views on TikTok.

In a montage of videos shared by @scarfda, the adorable dog appears to be keeping the workers in check as he walks around the workplace wearing a hi-vis vest, like his colleagues. To watch the original video, click here.

The owner has added quotes from people over the video, saying: "He's not allowed on site, you should get him a hi viz vest and does he have a white card?"

A stock image of a Golden Retriever puppy standing on a wooden set. A video of the same breed accompanying his owner at work on a construction site has delighted millions online. Nicholas Klein/iStock/Getty Images Plus

So far, the popular video has received more than 489,000 likes and many commenters are asking for more footage of Finny at work.

There are many benefits of working with a pet, with one study finding that 8 out of 10 respondents said working with a pet was a positive. In 2021, resource site LiveCareer surveyed 1,065 people and the results found 28 percent of respondents felt less stressed at work with their pet. Some even said their pet's mental health improved.

However, a furry friend in the workplace isn't always fun and games. The survey found pets at work have their disadvantages; 31 percent reported workplace pets as distracting and 6 percent believed it was too dangerous for animals to be involved.

While some respondents had their worries, almost half (49 percent) said they would be more inclined to take a job offer if it was a pet-friendly work environment.

The American Kennel Club says that canines of any age shouldn't be left alone for any longer than eight hours, which is why some people—like Finny's owner—may opt to bring their pet to work instead.

So far, the video, posted on September 21, has over 600 comments.

One user said: "ye just the apprentice mate."

"The dawg got more PPE on then most the tradies I see," pointed out another.

Another user said: "That's the boss right there."

Others have asked the owner to purchase more personal protective equipment (PPE) including steep cap boots.

One comment said: "Please, please get him a little doggy hard hat I'm begging."

"I would only go to work if my buddy was him," said another.

Newsweek reached out to @scarfda for comment via TikTok.

