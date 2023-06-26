Hearts Melt as Golden Retrievers Are Caught 'Arguing' Over Tiny Kitten

When most people think of cats and dogs, they think of sworn enemies—two animals that loathe each other. But two golden retrievers fighting over who gets to cuddle with a new kitten have delighted online viewers of a TikTok clip.

The video posted by @forevermoregoldens showed the dogs, Brutus and Dasher, gently fighting with each other while the poor kitten lies between them. When the owner tells the dogs that they "can share the kitty," they begrudgingly cease fighting and lie side by side, protecting the tiny kitten between them.

Since the sweet video was posted on June 25, it has been viewed more than 141,000 times and amassed 14,500 likes in a single day.

So cats and dogs can get along after all, but owners must be patient when introducing the two. For a cat and dog to live together harmoniously, it depends on their personalities, although there are certain steps that owners should follow to have the best chances of success, the Animal Humane Society says.

A stock image shows a golden retriever and a British shorthair cat. TikTok users have reacted strongly to a video of two golden retrievers seemingly arguing over a small kitten. chendongshan/Getty Images

Initially, the pets should be kept separate from each other while they become accustomed to the other's scent and surroundings. Feeding them on opposite sides of a door can help increase their closeness while distracting them with food, and this helps create positive associations from an early stage.

Only once the owner thinks both animals are ready, supervised meetings can begin, with good behavior for both pets rewarded. This should become a daily routine to allow the animals time together while also keeping their own separate space. Gradually, this can be eased over time.

With 10 golden retrievers and 12 cats to look after, the owner of @forevermoregoldens certainly has her hands full, so there's plenty of jostling for attention.

Dasher, a cream golden retriever, has taken a particular liking to kittens and regularly shares one-to-one time with them. However, on this occasion, Brutus got very jealous of Dasher's quality time with Tennyson, the kitten.

Evidently, this isn't the first time that Dasher and Brutus have come to blows over the tiny kitten, as the caption reads: "The hooligans arguing over the kitten again."

Hundreds of TikTok users commented on the post and lauded the two dogs, with many joking that they need a kitten each.

One comment reads: "Most intense custody battle I've ever seen."

Another TikToker wrote: "Only one thing for it, another kitty!"

Some users were somewhat concerned about Tennyson, stuck in the middle of all this, one commenter writing: "I'm so worried the kitty will get smushed because they love them so much."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to @forevermoregoldens via Instagram for comment.

