Golden Retrievers Help With Homemade Valentine's Pancakes in Adorable Clip

A couple of dogs named Winnie and Scarlett have melted hearts all over the internet after a video of them making Valentine's pancakes with their owner went viral on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok on Monday by winniethegoldenpupper, shows the two golden retrievers patiently sitting at the table, helping their owner mix all the ingredients for their banana pancakes, which they then devour in front of the camera.

The video comes with a caption that says: "Make homemade pancakes with us. Happy doggos." Followed by: "The cutest little helpers."

The dogs' owner also shared the recipe for this dog-approved Valentine's treat: "1 1/2 cups Unsweetened Almond Milk (or dairy-free milk alternative, no sugar added) * 2 ripe bananas (the riper the better!) * 2 cups Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats * 1 egg * 1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract * 1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon * 1-1.5 tablespoons cooking oil (we prefer coconut as its healthier for the pup) * 1/2 cup peanut butter (make sure it's xylitol-free)."

And a step by step process too: "Blend all ingredients together until smooth and cook on skillet on medium-high heat (I used about 1/4 cup mix for each cake) * Flip pancake once you start to notice bubbles! * Cook until lightly browned and cooked through * Top with peanut butter drizzle and blueberries Enjoy!!"

Dogs shouldn't be eating cakes made for humans because some of the ingredients they contain can give them allergic reactions, or make them sick, especially chocolate, which in extreme cases can be lethal for your pooch. However, there are loads of doggie cake options out there, and as long as all the ingredients are safe for dogs, they can satisfy their sweet tooth too!

According to the American Kennel Club, the list of cake ingredients dogs shouldn't eat includes chocolate, almonds, ice cream and macadamia nuts, among other foods. Another food they should not be having is cinnamon, which despite not being toxic to them, can make them feel sick.

The video has attracted animal lovers from across the platform, receiving over 462,700 views and 32,700 comments so far.

One user, Kiki Geeeeee, commented: "These pups are so well-behaved! (my dog just chased a dozen geese into a pond)." And Presley Franklin said: "They eat better breakfasts than me."

Goldenbrudders wrote: "This was so adorable. Love all the balloons on the back wall." And EMMABALLARD10 added: "They were both so shocked at the egg." Helenw95 said: "This is so sweet my teeth hurt."

Another user, petnow, commented: "Cooking sesh with furry ones are the best!" And hails added: "That banana was a jump scare."

Newsweek reached out to winniethegoldenpupper for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

