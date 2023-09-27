Golden Retrievers Work Together To Reach Kitchen Counter Treats: 'Teamwork'

These golden retriever siblings refused to believe that a bag of treats was out of reach, so they worked together to finally reach their favorite snacks.

When Yuni Lee told her two dogs to go get their treat bag and bring it back to her, she hadn't quite realized how far away the receptacle of delights was. This wasn't going to stop Gamja and Chip, however, as they worked side by side to pull the treats to within their grasp.

Lee, from California, watched in amazement as her dogs helped each other out, telling Newsweek that "they are so well bonded, and they have the best teamwork."

"Gamja is very good at expressing herself, and whenever she wants a treat, she will give me the puppy eyes when I'm sitting on the couch," Lee said. "I didn't have the treat bag with me at that moment, but it was on top of the kitchen island. Since they are trained to retrieve objects for me, I wondered if they would understand me saying 'go get your treat.'

"I didn't realize the treat was further into the middle of the counter at first. I was going to get up and grab it for them if they couldn't reach it. However, their teamwork was so cute I just took a moment to watch and film."

Two retrievers working together to get the snacks. Gamja and Chip clawed at the snacks until they could finally grasp the all-important bag of treats. @gamjamypotato / TikTok

Not only is it incredibly useful for dogs to help around the house, but the American Kennel Club (AKC) also says that it can be beneficial for them. As many dogs were originally bred for work, giving them tasks to complete can keep them engaged and offer positive mental stimulation.

They might be simple responsibilities, but asking the dog to hold something and carry it across the house can channel their natural instincts and improve their fetching skills. The AKC also encourages owners to teach their dog to clean up their toys—so even if the kids won't do that, at least the dog can.

Other suggestions include teaching the dog to close the door behind them, finding lost items through scent, and searching the house for any dangers. It's thought that doing tasks can add structure to the dog's day, and it can be a great bonding opportunity between dog and owner.

Although Gamja and Chip were getting agonizingly close to the bag of treats, they were still too far away. When Lee suggested the dogs go round the side to get them, she was astonished that they did exactly that.

Lee continued: "I was surprised to see them working together. They understood every word I said, and I couldn't stop laughing when Chip tried hopping."

The video was shared on the dogs' dedicated TikTok page (@gamjamypotato) on September 24, and it's already been viewed more than 348,000 times. Social media users can't get enough of the teamwork that the dogs displayed, and the viral post has received more than 40,300 likes on TikTok.

