Watch Guard Dog Rushing To Defend His Flock From Danger: 'Protect Them'

This guardian dog in Kentucky takes his job role very seriously, so after seeing that one of his goats was shocked by an electric fence, he hasn't been able to forgive it since.

As an Anatolian shepherd dog, Kaan's job is to herd the livestock and guard them from any predators that may approach. But nowadays, Kaan feels that it's an inanimate fence post which is capable of doing the most damage.

Kaan's suspicion of the fence post started after a goat was shocked by it, and his owner told Newsweek that "the post is his punching bag" for whenever something goes wrong.

Kaan is a livestock guardian dog and he often barks at the fence post after it shocked one of the goats. Kaan has gone viral on TikTok after his owner shared the drama behind his hatred for the fence. @craborchardcreek

"One day, a goat was grazing too close to that post and managed to hit the wire. The goat hollered and took off running, so Kaan responded because something hurt his goat," his owner continued.

"In the original video, you can see him sort of studying it, because he can hear it. That was the first time it happened, and he figured out the fence hurt the goat."

Kaan's anger towards the fence post doesn't stop with his goats because his owner added that whenever he's feeling worked up, it's the fence which bears the brunt of his frustration.

"He doesn't go out of his way to yell at the post, but if something has happened near it and there's no visible bad guy, it's pretty much just a point of ventilation for him. He barks at it to vent his frustrations when he can't find the culprit for whatever had just happened."

The job of a livestock guardian dog is to protect farm animals, such as sheep, pigs, goats, and chickens, from any potential threat. Whether it's a person trespassing on the land, or another animal coming for its prey, the guardian dog must be alert to any dangers that may come.

There are multiple breeds which can fit this category of working dog, the American Kennel Club (AKC) says that Anatolian shepherd dogs have a loyal, independent, and reserved temperament. These intelligent and courageous dogs have an inherent need to protect, making them extremely territorial.

The AKC also says that this breed won't be friendly to strangers or anything they deem to be a threat, which the fence post on Kaan's property can certainly vouch for.

Kaan's owner, who runs Crab Orchard Creek farm, often shares videos of the animals on their TikTok (@craborchardcreek) to show the work of the guardian dogs. His owner explained that when it comes to the goats, Kaan will "protect them from whatever hurt them," so he isn't about to let any harm come their way—not even from a fence.

Kaan was even born in the goat barn, so he's "lived the entirety of his life with goats" and they are very important creatures to him.

Since the video of the "hard working good boy" barking at the fence post was shared on September 4 on TikTok, it has amassed more than 5.2 million views and over 739,800 likes already.

There are more than 5,900 comments on the post, with user @spiralcopter writing: "Gotta keep that fence post in line."

Another comment, from TikTok user @onepluckydame reads: "I live for his beef with that post lol."

