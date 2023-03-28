Grand Jury Schedule Sparks New Speculation About Trump Indictment

Former President Donald Trump is facing a possible indictment in connection with his involvement in an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Close attention is on the Manhattan grand jury's schedule in the case, with speculation growing that an indictment could come this week.

However, in Florida the Palm Beach County state attorney said that people are reading too much into the grand jury's schedule.

A Manhattan grand jury considering evidence related to Donald Trump's alleged hush money payment to an adult film star won't meet Wednesday, which has generated online speculation about when a possible indictment could be issued.

The former president has been investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in the case, which concerns a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels of $130,000 during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied all the allegations, including Daniels' claim that they had an affair.

Close attention has been paid to the grand jury's schedule, especially after March 18, when Trump said on Truth Social he believed he would be arrested the following Tuesday. An indictment hasn't been issued since then, but some attorneys on Twitter are speculating about the jury's schedule this week and what it might mean in the case.

The jury was not expected to meet Wednesday and will not hear evidence in the case when it meets Thursday, although KGO-TV in San Francisco reported that it would hear evidence in a case separate from Trump's. A slew of reporters have taken to Twitter to wonder if an indictment likely won't come until next week because of the schedule, but some attorneys disagree.

Former Department of Justice attorney Andrew Weissmann shared a reporter's tweet on Tuesday afternoon that indicated an indictment would not be issued this week. Weissmann said he believed the opposite might be true.

"To vote an indictment on Thursday, the grand jury need not hear evidence," he tweeted.

However, in Florida the Palm Beach County state attorney, Dave Aronberg, told Newsweek that people are reading too much into the jury's schedule. He said a grand jury's schedule can change to accommodate jurors.

"If Trump had not come out with the Tuesday deadline, most people would not be talking about how the investigation was delayed or somehow in trouble," he said.

Aronberg said that the grand jury is close to ending its investigation and signaled so when it invited Trump to testify earlier this month. Trump declined to appear.

As for the grand jury not hearing more evidence in the Trump case in its scheduled meeting Thursday, Aronberg said there may be no more evidence for it to investigate.

"They don't necessarily need anyone else to make a charging decision," he said, adding that the decision could come this week or next week.

The grand jury has heard from many witnesses, including former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who spent time in prison in connection with the case, and Trump ally and former CEO of American Media David Pecker.