Sudden Cancellation of Trump Grand Jury Sparks Wave of Theories

Speculation is mounting after the grand jury in the Manhattan-based case revolving around Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels was canceled on Wednesday.

The jury typically meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays but for an unknown reason did not meet today. High-ranking law enforcement officials told Business Insider that even if the grand jury reconvenes Thursday, any vote for a potential indictment of Trump by week's end remains unlikely.

Trump is being investigated for his involvement in paying Daniels $130,000 as hush money for an alleged affair preceding the 2016 presidential election. He has denied all allegations.

"We can't confirm or comment on grand jury matters," a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Newsweek via email. Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina told Newsweek via email that he had no comment on the matter.

Rumors of an indictment swirled for days after Trump said Saturday on social media that he would be arrested on Tuesday. His claim, which was rebuked by his own legal staff, included calls for protests against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office.

Paula Reid, the senior legal affairs correspondent for CNN, said earlier today that prosecutors continue to be in touch with one unspecified witness "and they signal they're leaving the door open for that witness to potentially come back before the grand jury to give additional testimony."

It remains unclear whether the grand jury has completed its investigation.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tweeted that the public record remains limited on information, essentially causing confusion about what to make of the grand jury not meeting.

"Based on what we know publicly, there are plenty of loose ends that prosecutors may need to tie up, so delay is not all that surprising," Mariotti tweeted.

Could be any number of issues that led to a delay, folks. Chill. https://t.co/RaVx0BAGyb — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 22, 2023

Attorney Bradley Moss told people to "chill," tweeting that it "could be any number of issues that led to a delay."

On his Tuesday show, NewsNation host Leland Vittert aired a segment inquiring whether the worst thing besides indicting and arresting a former president is having the grand jury come back with a "not guilty" verdict.

"Bragg cancels grand jury meeting today—is Bragg looking for an off-ramp as we predicted last night?" Vittert tweeted Wednesday.