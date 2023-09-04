News

Grandmother Mauled to Death By Dogs Who Had Escaped From Neighbor's Home

By
News Dogs California Police Dog attack

A 93-year-old woman in California has died from her injuries after she was attacked by a neighbor's dogs, according to police.

Police in Modesto, east of San Francisco, were alerted to reports of a woman being attacked at about 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, August 31.

The victim, later identified as Chanthy Philavong Mateu, was initially reported to be in a stable condition, but succumbed to her injuries on Friday while being treated at the hospital, according to CBS13.

image of two Cane Corsoes
A stock image of two cane corsoes. A 93-year-old woman in California succumbed to her injuries after she was attacked by her neighbor's dogs. Getty

Witnesses who saw the attack said the two dogs who mauled the woman were cane corsos that had escaped from a neighbor's yard.

Cane corsos are a large Italian breed of mastiff that were originally raised to guard livestock and hunt game.

Neighbor Jenece Dendulk told CBS13 that the dogs first turned up at her porch before leaving —she then recalled hearing screams coming from somewhere nearby. "We knew they weren't friendly," she told the network.

She said she attempted to stop the attack by throwing her shoes at the two dogs.

Dendulk said she and other people were then able to get Mateu into her home and held the door closed as the dogs continued to display aggressive behavior outside.

According to NBC affiliate KCRA, the owners were out of state at the time of the deadly attack.

Modesto police told CBS13 that both dogs had been placed in a 10-day rabies quarantine as part of standard protocol.

According to the dog attack tracking website DogsBite.com, there were 21 fatal dog attacks in the Western U.S. in 2021.

DogsBite.com also recorded some 81 people in the U.S. were killed by dogs that year, with 24 deaths being among people aged 65 and older.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by Mateu's family following her death.

The post on the GoFundMe campaign read: "Our grandma was brutally attacked by our neighbor's dogs. She was taken from us unexpectedly; anything that helps would be greatly appreciated. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers."

Since being shared over the weekend, the GoFundMe campaign has raised an estimated $4,570 out of a $10,000 target.

Just last month, an elderly man in Texas was told he would have to have a leg amputated after he was mauled by two dogs. Max De Los Santos, 76, from San Antonio was left with serious wounds to his neck, arm and legs after the attack by a pit bull and German shepherd that neighbors claimed they had already complained about.

At the start of August, an older man in Hawaii died from injuries caused by four dogs, reported to be strays, who attacked him outside his home.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

