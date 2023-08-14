Great Dane Puppy Compared to Harry Potter's Dobby, and We Can't Unsee It

The internet is obsessed with a dog's uncanny resemblance to Harry Potter character Dobby.

Nash, the three-month-old Great Dane, has become a TikTok sensation, racking up 17.9 million views and 3.3 million likes.

The popular video shared on August 9 shows Nash sitting down with ears almost as big as his head and has been paired with an original sound from the iconic film.

Two screenshots from the viral video of Nash, who has been compared to Harry Potter character Dobby. TikTok/ellarlewiss

Newsweek spoke to his owner, Ella Lewis, from Washington, D.C., who said: "It's so funny how he looks like Dobby—we have been told we can tape his ears to train them to look normal but I think the funky ears match his goofy personality."

For those who haven't watched the film series based on the eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling, Dobby is a much-loved house elf who has huge ears and an extra long nose.

Dobby made his first appearance in The Chamber of Secrets, he was an unpaid slave who idolized Harry Potter. Eventually, he became a free elf and fans couldn't have been happier. However, he did tragically die in 2010 in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One.

But his spirit appears to live on through Nash who even has paws that look like the elf's long fingers.

"Is he going to grow into them ears and paws?" one user asked.

"IT HAS FINGERS," pointed out another.

So far, 12,700 TikTok users have commented on the hilarious video, one of which is the official Harry Potter page.

It said: "Dobby looking as adorable as ever."

Another comment with over 45,000 likes said: "I request more footage of dobby."

"Change his name to Dobby, right now," demanded another user.

His owner Lewis has no intentions of changing his name nor ears, unlike some owners who opt to get their Great Dane's ears cropped. This procedure is carried out by a veterinarian who sedates the puppy at six to eight weeks old and removes half of their ears.

Owners would crop their canine's ears 400 years ago to prevent them being mutilated while hunting boars, according to the Great Dane Rescue of North Texas.

Ear cropping and tail docking is illegal in some countries like the U.K., but it isn't in the U.S.

However, the American Veterinarian Medical Association (AVMA) opposes ear cropping and tail docking of dogs when done solely for cosmetic purposes. The AVMA encourages the elimination of ear cropping and tail docking from breed standards.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.