Can Harry Potter Reboot Survive J.K. Rowling?

The success of an upcoming Harry Potter TV series based on the world-famous books by J.K. Rowling could hinge on how many people on the project share her views about transgender people.

A TV reboot of the popular books and films is reportedly in the works, with each of the seven books about the boy wizard fighting to save his magical world from the evil villain Voldemort getting an entire season dedicated to it.

Rowling will maintain some level of involvement in the series "to ensure it remains loyal to her original material," according to initial reports.

Some observers have questioned whether a TV series was necessary, given the global success of the film franchise. But others ask whether it is ethically responsible to continue to boost Rowling's work in view of her years of controversial comments about transgender people—and if many will boycott the series as a result.

J.K. Rowling attends the world premiere of the HBO documentary "Finding the Way Home" on December 11, 2019, in New York City. Her Harry Potter books are being adapted for a TV series. AFP/ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

"My first thought when I heard that they were rebooting Harry Potter for TV was how unnecessary this all was," entertainment journalist Zoë Rose Bryant told Newsweek.

"The films, which many of us grew up on, are still so fresh in our minds, and they additionally represent some of the most successful adaptations of all time, creatively, commercially and critically," she said. "I didn't see how a TV series could improve on them and not simply feel like a redundant retread at the end of the day."

The Harry Potter books follow the titular character, who attends the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and he gets into a series of escapades with his two best friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. Throughout their time at the school, Harry is pursued by Voldemort, or He Who Must Not Be Named, and the trio finds ways to stop him from taking over the wizard world.

The books are some of the most successful in publishing history, selling more than 500 million copies worldwide. It is estimated the film franchise made $7.73 billion at the global box office.

Offshoots included merchandise, theme park rides, video games, theater productions and other movies, such as the Fantastic Beasts series, all of which have contributed to the $25 billion in profits made from all things Harry Potter.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which produced the original films, has been keen to make a TV series for years and is looking to produce this new project for its streaming service, HBO Max, according to Bloomberg.

From a business perspective, adapting Harry Potter for TV makes perfect sense. It has the potential to reach a whole new generation of fans outside of its core market—the millennials whose childhood and adolescence coincided with the release of the books and movies.

For Mo Bradley, a nonbinary filmmaker and a professor at the University of Victoria in Canada, the timing for reviving Harry Potter "seems decent" despite the "very crowded online streaming environment."

"There is huge potential for people in their 30s and 40s to watch it, but beyond that to be watching with their children," Bradley told Newsweek.

Bradley read the books to their daughter when she was 7 and a few years later visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood.

"I noticed that the majority of visitors were in their 30s, so there's potential to revive this property for a new generation that isn't as focused on the books," Bradley said.

There are millions of fans between the ages of 30 and 50 who will likely watch the series "despite a boycott," Bradley added. "I think the critical issue will be if J.K. Rowling can keep her mouth shut. The boycott will have some impact, but if Rowling fans the fire, it could grow."

Bradley was referring to Rowling's ongoing comments about transgender people, specifically transgender women. One of her first major controversies happened in 2019 when she publicly supported Maya Forstater, a tax specialist in the United Kingdom. Forstater had been fired for tweets that were considered transphobic.

In 2020, Rowling criticized an op-ed piece over its use of the term "people who menstruate" rather than "women." That term is believed to be more inclusive of people from different gender identities who menstruate, including nonbinary individuals, trans men and intersex people.

"I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling tweeted on June 6, 2020.

That same year, she published a lengthy blog post on "Her Reasons for Speaking Out on Sex and Gender Issues" and later opposed Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform bill, which, if passed by Parliament, aims to simplify the process for people applying for legal gender recognition.

Newsweek reached out to Rowling's representatives by email, but they declined to comment.

Rowling's opinions about transgender people might stop some from watching the TV reboot, but the Harry Potter brand is likely too strong and is able to withstand most controversies.

"Unfortunately, I do feel that there are many individuals still unaware of Rowling's comments—and the extent of her hate—as, thus far, it's been a debate that has primarily played out on social media," Bryant said.

"I think Gen Z audiences will be the least likely to embrace this reboot—as the most online generation and the most progressive. But I can still see many others giving it a glance, at least for the first season," she said.

Bryant added that the "Harry Potter property still holds some weight...and benefits from featuring more iconic characters at the forefront of its narrative."

She continued: "The real test will be how long audiences remain with it after the first season. Will they take a chance on it out of morbid curiosity and then drop off? That seems like a plausible scenario to me."

Rowling's attitudes toward transgender people could affect the series' success only if it's a view shared by many on the project, according to Stefano Da Frè, president of Rosso Films International.

"In regards to measuring the financial success of the new Harry Potter television reboot, there is a thin margin of safety for television executives [in] how J.K. Rowling's comments will impact their fan base and ultimately their bottom line," he told Newsweek.

He said if media executives believe her views are intolerant, they will "maintain an arm's length from" Rowling. But the TV adaptation will likely be successful for the same reason the series was in the first place: "its creative vision."

"If J.K. Rowling's position on transgender people is framed as a single opinion, simply one, from the many collaborators, actors and directors of the Harry Potter series, then the franchise will thrive," Da Frè said.

If he is right, the TV reboot will likely do well. Meanwhile, many of the original Harry Potter stars have distanced themselves from Rowling after her essay, including the three who played Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint).

Radcliffe wrote an essay for the transgender organization the Trevor Project, in which he said: "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either [Rowling] or I."

But for some transgender people, the creation of more Harry Potter content and its success can feel like a kick in the teeth.

Bryant said, "As a trans woman myself, I still feel an apathy towards our struggles from the American public at large, and I think the show's lack of success would be mostly due to indifference to this new take on the text instead of support for trans rights."

Gemma Stone, a transgender writer and co-founder of the Trans Writes news site, told Newsweek she was "under no illusion" that Warner Bros. will cancel the TV series "on behalf of trans people."

"Because if they gave a damn they would have never accepted it in the first place," she said.

She added that the studio was going ahead with the show because it either didn't know about Rowling's comments "or they do know and they simply don't care."

"Trans lives — even with everything going on, especially in the U.S. with regards to trans youth — just do not matter to these people. They know the nostalgia will sell and so they will sell it," Stone said.

Stone also pointed to "Rowling's questionable positions" in the Harry Potter series that raised some eyebrows, including banker goblins that were deemed to be antisemitic and allegedly racist names of nonwhite characters such as Cho Chang and the Black character Kingsley Shacklebolt, among other controversies. Even in the newly released Hogwarts Legacy video game, which Rowling worked closely on with the developers, people were outraged over the name of the transgender character, Sirona Ryan.

"I'm not holding my breath for trans people to be the straw that breaks the bigoted camel's back. But if it does, you're welcome," Stone said.

Newsweek has contacted Warner Bros. Discovery by email for comment.

With every new release of a new Harry Potter product comes a call for a boycott. But this may not happen with the TV series, based on previous releases. People called for the boycott of Hogwarts Legacy ahead of its release in February, but it managed to become a bestselling game across multiple points of purchase.

Bryant said, "I do think there will be even more coverage of a potential boycott for this series, both because it's already under intense scrutiny trying to capture the Harry Potter lightning in a bottle again and because trans issues are becoming more and more of a national debate by the day."

She continued: "I'm still skeptical on how successful said boycott would be. But I do believe that those who call themselves allies to the trans rights movement should absolutely partake in it nonetheless, as this is the only way to show corporations that we will no longer stand for their partnerships with prejudiced ideologues that put vulnerable populations at risk all in the name of profit."