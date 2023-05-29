Great Dane Puppy Leaves Internet in Hysterics Over Reaction to Owner's Tent

A Great Dane called Cooper has left the internet in stitches after a video of his antics while out camping with his family went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok by the dog's owner under the username Ourgreatdanecooper, the pup can be seen speeding through his owners' tent, as both the owners and their other dog try to stop him without success.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that reads: "We are going camping with Cooper next week, based on this video of his first time in the tent, we can't wait."

Stock image of a dog camping with its owner. A Great Dane has left the internet in stitches with his antics while camping with his owners. Getty Images

Great Danes are among the tallest dogs in the world. In fact, according to the American Kennel Club, a male Great Dane can reach up to 32 inches and weigh a massive 175 pounds, while females are slightly smaller, growing up to 30 inches and 140 pounds. Both males and females can tower over many humans when they stand on their hind legs.

For this breed, daily exercise is a must, and as adults, Great Danes make great jogging companions, although the AKC warns that it's important to wait until they're at least two years old before taking them for a run, as running before then can damage their bones.

Despite their size, Great Danes need lots of affection and socialization with people and other animals, making them great family pets, according to the AKC.

The video quickly went viral on social media attracting animal lovers from across the country. It has so far received over 140,400 views and 13,300 likes on TikTok.

One user, mog12712, commented: "You need to add the 'so much room for activities' sound!" User hayleyH said: "I think you'd best let Cooper have the tent, and you guys get a caravan." Tay Louise added: "I want to take bets on him taking the tent down before the weekend's over."

Caitlin1996 wrote: "We need to see this camping trip!" User rbcritters said: "So I heard other dog say 'Really do we have to take him?'"

Another user, Permanently exhausted pigeon, committed: "Why are there never any horses in my tent!" And ShannonMarie737 said: "Omg the tent ate him!" Netra Avery Earley added: "He's like a new place to explore!!!! I loveeee itttt!!!!"

Newsweek reached out to Ourgreatdanecooper for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.