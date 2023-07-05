Great White Sharks May Be Headed for New Waters

Great white shark sightings may soon increase in an area that the marine animals haven't frequented before.

Great whites have both fascinated and sparked fear in people ever since the release of Jaws in 1975. Shark season often corresponds with tourist season, meaning people and sharks are sharing the same waters, leading to an uptick in sightings in places such as Cape Cod, Massachusetts. In some areas of the world, great white shark sightings haven't been confirmed, although that may not be the case for much longer.

Ocearch, a shark data organization geared toward scientists, will visit Britain next summer in the search of great white sharks that may be migrating north along the U.K. coast in search of prey, according to a report by the Independent.

Great whites have historically proven that they are willing to migrate in search of food, such as seals. Last year, great white shark sightings along the East Coast exploded, with more than a dozen great whites spotted off Cape Cod in one weekend.

Greg Skomal, shark researcher for Massachusetts Marine Fisheries, captures video footage of a great white shark, while the crew listens for its radio tag, off the coast of Chatham, Massachusetts, on October 21, 2022. Some experts anticipate great white sharks migrating to the U.K. coast.

Greg Skomal, marine biologist for Massachusetts Marine Fisheries, previously told Newsweek that some of the increased shark sightings on the East Coast could be due to the area's plentiful seal population, which the sharks hunt for food. However, Skomal told the Independent that he doubts great whites will be among the shark sightings on the U.K. coast any time soon.

Newsweek has reached out to Skomal via email for comment.

"There's no documented white sharks off Cornwall," he said. "They should be there but they are not and we don't know why."

However, Ocearch founder Chris Fischer said one possibility the great whites might migrate to the U.K. coast is to escape the warming waters of the Mediterranean, according to a report by the Daily Express.

Newsweek has also reached out to Ocearch via email for comment.

Other shark species regularly swim in U.K. waters, and the coast is not new to shark sightings, although great whites aren't known to frequent the waters. Confirmed shark sightings in the area include the smooth hammerhead shark, the blue shark, the thresher shark, the shortfin mako shark, the porbeagle shark and many other species, according to a report by the Discovery Channel.

And although there have been more than 100 purported sightings of great whites in U.K. waters, Discovery reported that not one has been confirmed. Many of the sightings may be from confusing the great white with the basking shark, which has a body shape and fins similar to the great whites. The report added it's possible that great whites visit U.K. waters.

The Discovery study added that the closest confirmed sighting of a great white shark in England was a female great white that was caught in the Bay of Biscay in 1977, roughly 170 miles off the Cornwall coast. The bay runs along the west coast of France and the north coast of Spain.