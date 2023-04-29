Greg Abbott Slammed for Tweet After Mass Shooting: 'No Shame'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was grilled on social media for a lighthearted post in the wake of a grisly mass shooting in his state.

At least five people were killed in a Friday shooting at a property in Cleveland, Texas, a city located roughly 55 miles northeast of Houston. Three of the victims were female, with the other two being male, including an eight-year-old boy. At least three other minors were found uninjured by responding officers, including two children located underneath two of the female victims.

The suspect, 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza, remains at large after the incident, with a local FBI field office assisting in the search and a judge issuing an arrest warrant with a $5 million bond. Police reported that Oropeza allegedly carried out the shooting using an AR-15-style rifle after the victims, who were his neighbors, asked him to stop firing a gun in his front yard because it was keeping a baby awake.

Above, a photo of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott was criticized online Saturday for his lack of a public response to a grisly mass shooting near Houston. Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

As of Saturday evening, several hours after the news about the grisly shooting emerged, Governor Abbott, a Republican, had yet to issue a public statement about the situation. At approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, Abbott's official Twitter account instead shared a lighthearted post featuring a photo of his dog, declaring, "All smiles for the weekend."

All smiles for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/SygCZTYjtA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 29, 2023

Newsweek reached out to Abbott's office via email for comment.

Abbott's lack of a response to the tragedy unfolding in Cleveland was swiftly denounced by many on Twitter, including Brett Cross, a parent who lost his child at the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde last May.

All smiles this weekend? No mention of the 5 that were murdered for asking a man to quit shooting so they could sleep?



The same damn smiles after Uvalde.



The same damn smiles after Santa Fe.



The same damn smiles after El Paso X2.



Fuck you and your smile. #chickenshitabbott https://t.co/5nPsTZbLX8 — Brett Cross 🟧 (@BCross052422) April 29, 2023

"All smiles this weekend? No mention of the 5 that were murdered for asking a man to quit shooting so they could sleep?" Cross wrote. "The same damn smiles after Uvalde. The same damn smiles after Santa Fe. The same damn smiles after El Paso X2. F*** you and your smile."

The Texas Signal, which touts itself as the "largest progressive media company" in the Lone Star State, gave a succinct response to Abbott's post, alongside a link to another of their tweets about the situation: "No shame."

"Most Texans woke up to the news of the horrific killing of an innocent family by a lethal AR-15," the Signal's official account wrote. "Greg Abbott is tweeting about having a great weekend. He signed permitless carry into law last session. We deserve better than Texas Republicans."

Five more innocent people dead because of gun violence. I guess this is Greg Abbott’s way of thanking them for their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/VxkLkRRb3y — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 29, 2023

"Five more innocent people dead because of gun violence," another user, Marlene Robertson, wrote. "I guess this is Greg Abbott's way of thanking them for their sacrifice."

And Greg Abbott responds— with a photo of his dog. Pro-death governor of Texas. https://t.co/KP4wf5GGOn — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 29, 2023

"And Greg Abbott responds— with a photo of his dog," political scientist Norman Ornstein wrote. "Pro-death governor of Texas."