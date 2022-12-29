Greta Thunberg vs. Andrew Tate: Twitter 'Loss' Sees Wikipedia Edit Go Viral

A tweet claiming to show an altered Wikipedia entry showing controversial martial artist-turned-influencer Andrew Tate was knocked out in a kickboxing match with climate activist Greta Thunberg has gone viral on social media.

In a December 29 tweet by Twitter account @IvanMoore1, a supposedly edited Wikipedia page for Tate's kickboxing record stated he had been beaten in one second by Thunberg on the "Twitter streets" on December 28.

IvanMoore1's post read: "Oh dear, someone had a laugh with Andrew #smalldickenergy Tate's kickboxing record on Wikipedia..."

Oh dear, someone had a laugh with Andrew #smalldickenergy Tate’s kickboxing record on Wikipedia… pic.twitter.com/SFn4eVBnqw — Ivan Moore 🇬🇧 (@IvanMoore1) December 29, 2022

The post refers to a viral Twitter exchange between Tate and Thunberg where supporters of the Swedish activist believe she got the better of the influencer.

After Tate listed a number of his cars, he asked Thunberg for her email address and added: "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Thunberg then replied: "Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."

Since being shared, the post has been viewed some 206,400 times and was liked on more than 4,310 occasions.

While Newsweek found a majority of accounts believed the post to be hilarious, BBC journalist Alistair Coleman warned against altering Wikipedia entries.

He said: "Whatever the temptation, Wikipedia vandalism is a very bad thing, so don't do it. Not even to Andrew Tate's page, because it's not alpha behavior."

When Newsweek searched Tate's Wikipedia page there was no mention of the entry and the Wayback Machine, a website that documents deleted or altered pages online, did not have an entry showing the supposed addition to the kickboxing record.

Any post that includes a modification to the page that is intended to be humorous, libelous or a hoax is considered to be vandalism by Wikipedia.

False information being shared via edited Wikipedia posts has been prevalent since the website launched in 2001.

Former victims of Wikipedia vandalism include former President Donald Trump, whose page was deleted entirely in July 2015.

As of Thursday afternoon, Tate has not responded to the tweet or the supposed alteration to his Wikipedia page.

Newsweek has contacted @IvanMoore1, Tate and Wikipedia for comment.

Social media personality Tate rose to national prominence in 2016 when he was kicked out of the U.K. version of the TV reality show Big Brother after a video of him hitting a woman with a belt emerged online.

He insisted he and the woman were "great friends" and that the whipping had been consensual.

Tate has since carved out a space online offering dating advice to an audience of men on YouTube and Facebook.

But he has been criticized and accused of making misogynistic comments, including some that were believed could incite violence against women, sparking fury online.

In 2017, he stated women "must bear some responsibility" if they're raped and also argued it was acceptable for men to have multiple partners, but not women.

He justified his position, stating: "Read the Bible, every single man had multiple wives, not a single woman had multiple husbands. It's against the will of God—it's disgusting."