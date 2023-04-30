Watch Moment Groom Makes Epic Mistake During His Vows: 'Accident'

Wedding vows can be a nervous moment for any bride and groom, so when this Italian-speaking man tried to repeat the famous lines in English, they didn't quite go to plan.

Carlo Bruno and Sarah Mollica got married in December 2022. They shared a clip of their wedding ceremony on their TikTok account (@carloandsarah) on April 17. When Bruno repeats the vows read out by the priest, instead of saying that he takes Mollica for his lawful wife, he mistakenly says "for my waffle life."

The video sharing what Bruno said "by accident" has amassed over 26.3 million views, as well as 4.6 million likes. Mollica told Newsweek how funny that mix-up made the day, and many of the guests talked about it being "the funniest thing ever."

Screengrabs of Carlo Bruno and Sarah Mollica at the altar. The video of Carlo's linguistic mix-up has gone viral on TikTok, with over 26 million views. @carloandsarah

Italy ranks among the lowest for European countries when it comes to proficiency in English. As of 2019, 56 percent of Italians were fluent in English. Sweden ranked the highest with 71 percent, according to research by Statista.

With Italy ranked 24th on the chart, there were only eight European countries ranked lower. Azerbaijan was the lowest, with 46 percent of the population speaking English.

After sharing the hilarious moment from their wedding ceremony, captioned, "I take an a waffle for my wife," Mollica told Newsweek how unexpected the slip-up was.

She said: "Carlo was asked to repeat the vows that the priest was telling us, and since he is still learning English, that was something he has never heard before.

"Personally, I couldn't see the everybody's reaction at the time, but at the reception afterwards, everybody was saying that it was the funniest thing ever," she added.

In the video, Mollica can be seen trying to conceal her laughter at her new husband's mispronunciation of the famous wedding vows.

The couple, who live in Boston, Massachusetts, regularly share videos of Bruno learning new English words or phrases, which he often gets slightly wrong.

The viral video has generated over 12,000 comments already, with many people enjoying the silliness of it all during such a serious moment.

One user commented on the post: "May your waffle lives be fantastic," and another wrote: "Hope you two have a wonderful waffle wedded life."

Some TikTok users shared their own embarrassing memories from the altar that have left guests in hysterics.

One comment reads: "that's okay, I've heard worse! My best friend's husband said 'awful wife' instead of lawful wife lol, the entire church started laughing."

