Bride and Groom Share Their Unusual Way of Sealing Their Marriage: 'Iconic'

A bride and groom found a unique way to seal their wedding vows—with a shot of delicious tequila.

In a video shared to TikTok by Texas-based wedding photography and videography business Mark and Jenna, newlyweds Chais and Adam can be seen celebrating their union in spirited fashion (alcohol spirited, to be exact).

The clip begins with an officiant announcing that the couple will be partaking in a "unity ceremony as a physical representation of their union" before declaring "bring out the tequila."

Two shots of tequila are produced for the bride and groom while the officiant explains "these shots of tequila hold many similarities to a marriage."

"They will make you feel warm on the inside, might cause slight headaches later, and will always be there for you no matter the time of day," she added.

"May these shots begin a fulfilling marriage," she adds, before declaring: "bottoms up."

After a clink of glasses for good luck, the happy couple proceed to down their tequilas with relative ease, although the bride's shaking hand hints at some understandable nerves.

The footage has already been viewed over 2.4 million times on social media, sparking lively debate on the dos and don't of weddings in the process.

Chais and Adam's unique approach appears symptomatic of a growing shift away from tradition and the confines of convention around nuptials, not least when it comes to vows.

For example, recent YouGovAmerica data shows 47.8 percent of U.S. adults now think the bride should no longer have to promise to "obey" their partner with just 33.5 percent in favor of the vow remaining in place.

It's a shift Mark Campbell, of Mark and Jenna, has seen first hand. He began working as a wedding videographer in business alongside friend and photographer Jenna Horn back in 2017.

Together, they have worked 85 weddings, with the majority taking place in and around the Dallas area. "I think traditions are just getting old and people are getting bored with them," Campbell told Newsweek.

"That's not to say people still don't do them, we just encourage people to make their wedding their own, and if they don't like a tradition, don't do it."

He has definitely noticed a decrease in demand for certain traditional wedding practices though. "We hardly see the garter or bouquet toss anymore. Cake cutting is fading away too. More people are doing first looks and private vows," he said.

"Some traditions are timeless," Campbell adds. "Like a large portion of our couples don't want a first look. They want the groom reaction at the ceremony."

Even so, with so many couples eager to make their wedding as unique as possible, this was the first time they had witnessed a couple down a shot of tequila as part of their ceremony.

"I don't think it helped calm any nerves," he said. "I think they were pretty calm the whole time. But the guests loved it. They cheered and clapped."

Campbell said they shared the clip to social media in the hope that it might inspire other people and in the knowledge that the practice would, at the very least, get people talking in positive terms about weddings.

"Wedding ceremonies have a 'boring' stigma about them that a lot of people can't relate to," he said. "When someone sees this couple breaking the norm and doing something to make their ceremony 'their own' a lightbulb goes off in people's heads and they share it with their friends, family, fiancés and say 'hey check this out! It's cool.'"

The clip certainly appears to have done that, with viewers flocking to comment. "I want to do this so bad," one viewer wrote, with another commenting: "Definitely happening at my wedding." A third said it was "definitely different" but they "loved it" while a fourth branded their efforts "iconic."

It appears the couple were not alone in marking their vows in this way either with several TikTokers admitting they had done similar.

"I did this," one wrote. It was honestly the best decision ever and it was so funny too." Elsewhere, one viewer joked: "be right back telling my husband we gotta redo our wedding."

Of course, not everyone was onboard with the idea. "When alcoholics gets married," one critic wrote with another commenting: "I think this is sad."

Campbell acknowledged that there had been some "negative" remarks online, but doesn't think they should detract from the happy couple's enjoyment of their big day.

"Some people in the comments were saying they should save that stuff for the reception," he admitted. "But its their ceremony and they can do whatever they want."