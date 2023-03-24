Gwyneth Paltrow to Testify as Trial Lawyers Seek 'Most Important' Evidence

Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyers have called out the "most important" evidence in her ski collision trial, which is apparently missing.

Paltrow has been appearing in court this week after she was sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76. He claims to have suffered severe injuries after a ski collision in Utah with the actress. Paltrow has countersued for $1 and court fees, saying the 2016 incident was Sanderson's fault.

Sanderson is expected to be called to testify on Friday at the Third Judicial District Court in Park City, Utah. Paltrow could also give evidence that day, but will likely take the stand next week.

Sanderson's daughter Polly Grasham testified on Thursday. She spoke of the effects the ski collision at the Deer Parks Resort in Utah has had on her father's health.

While Grasham was on the stand, Paltrow's attorney Steve Owens questioned conversations from an email exchange between Sanderson and Grasham.

Within the communication, GoPro camera footage is mentioned, but this has not been found or submitted as a piece of evidence in the trial.

Owens called it "the most important piece of evidence" during Thursday's proceedings. Asked where the link to this footage may have gone, Grasham responded: "It looks like it's somewhere out there in the cybersphere."

The email exchange in question is titled, "I'm famous ... At what cost?" Paltrow's attorney put it to Grasham that it referred to Sanderson knowing about his client's celebrity status.

There is seemingly no footage of the collision available, and only one witness to the incident. A ski instructor reportedly saw the crash and blamed Sanderson at the time.

Ted Spaulding, founder of Spaulding Injury Law and personal injury lawyer, told Newsweek that Paltrow could end up being her own best witness.

"The side with the best and most credible witnesses to the incident usually wins." Spaulding said. "However, Paltrow is assumed to make a great witness for herself in this case, and that alone could win the day for the defense. She is articulate, makes a great appearance and is a celebrity. It is a good thing that she is testifying, as she could end up being her own best witness in defense of this case."

Spaulding added: "I find it astounding that Paltrow is not just settling the case, and is instead standing on the principle that she was not at fault and is willing to try the case. This is a typical he said-she said fight where it will come down to credibility because someone is not telling the truth, given the complete opposite takes on who hit whom."

Paltrow's legal dispute has delighted some social-media users who've been keeping an eye on the actress's days in court. After pictures from the courtroom emerged, it was dubbed "the whitest trial of all time" by Dan Amira, head writer on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.