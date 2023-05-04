Harpy Daniels Slammed by Navy SEAL Who Took Down bin Laden: 'I'm Done'

A former U.S. Navy SEAL who was part of the team that killed Osama bin Laden has hit out at the institution for inviting a drag queen to be an ambassador.

Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who goes by the stage name Harpy Daniels, became a "digital ambassador" for the Navy last year and has performed drag acts for fellow sailors.

Although Kelley's ambassador role concluded in April, it has come to light again on social media in recent days.

This prompted Robert J. O'Neill—who has claimed that he was the SEAL who shot dead bin Laden, though this is disputed—to tweet on Wednesday: "I can't believe I fought for this b*******."

The social media conversation about Harpy Daniels is part of a wider debate around drag shows and LGBTQ+ expression.

Critics have hit out at libraries for hosting "Drag Queen Story Hour" readings for children, and called for boycotts of brands such as Jack Daniel's that have used drag queens in marketing campaigns.

Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill attends the Salute to Heroes Service Gala in Los Angeles on March 14, 2015 (L). Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, pictured in June 2020 (R).

It comes amid a nationwide push by conservatives to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, targeting trans people as well as drag queens. Republicans say these laws are necessary to protect children, but opponents argue that they create a hostile environment for LGBTQ+ Americans and infringe their rights.

The Navy's attempt to attract a broader range of candidates via its digital ambassadors has also divided opinion. Those opposing the move include O'Neill, who wrote on Twitter: "Alright. The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. I'm done. China is going to destroy us."

Kelley, who joined the Navy in 2016, spoke about performing as Harpy Daniels to raise fellow sailors' morale in a 2018 interview.

In 2022 Kelley was one of five people chosen as digital ambassadors, none of whom received compensation for their work, a Navy spokesperson previously told the Daily Caller.

"The diversity and acceptance from everyone at the command allows me to be comfortable with myself in a professional setting," Kelley said in 2020.

"Growing up gay wasn't easy, but having the opportunity to show the world who I am has inspired many individuals to be themselves and show there is a community who will accept them for who they are,.

"This keeps me moving forward and doing what I love to do today, and that is being Harpy Daniels."

Some have drawn comparisons with the backlash over Bud Light's partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Critics have called for a boycott of the beer brand and its sales volumes have declined in recent weeks.

Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican from Indiana, tweeted that "Biden DoD's [Department of Defense] recruitment is as good as Bud Light's marketing."

Jesse Watters, a conservative commentator, said on his Fox News show on Wednesday: "What's wrong with the Navy? They looked at Bud Light and said: 'Hold my beer?'

"Harpy is the Navy's Dylan. Dylan killed Bud Light sales. What do you think Harpy's going to do to recruitment?"

The U.S. military has not accommodated LGBTQ+ rights with ease. A Department of Defense report in 2016 found that 22.8 percent of LGBTQ+ active service personnel had faced sexual harassment, compared to 6.2 percent among those who did not identify as LGBTQ+.

Even after President Barack Obama repealed the "don't ask, don't tell" policy in 2011, the military prevented trans individuals from serving. In 2016 the Pentagon altered its policies, allowing trans people to join the armed forces.