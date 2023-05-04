Harpy Daniels Doubles Down on Navy Drag Queen Backlash: 'We're Winning'

A member of the U.S. Navy who has garnered fresh attention on social media for also being a drag queen hit back at criticism, saying "haters only hate when you are winning."

Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who goes by the stage name Harpy Daniels, became a "digital ambassador" for the Navy last year. Kelley, who joined the Navy in 2016, also spoke about performing in drag to raise fellow sailors' morale in a 2018 interview.

While the program concluded in April, Kelley's role came to light again in recent days, sparking renewed debate about drag queen ambassadors, part of a wider conversation regarding drag shows and LGBTQ+ expression.

Critics have expressed concerns over Drag Queen Story Hour, readings for children by drag performers at libraries, and have also voiced outrage over Jack Daniel's use of drag queens in marketing.

U.S. Navy personnel put up decorations for a LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebration aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York on June 26, 2018, in Mayport, Florida. In inset, Joshua Kelley, who performs drag acts for fellow sailors. Lyle Wilkie/U.S. Navy

Kelley's role as a digital ambassador—which the Navy described as an attempt to reach a wider range of potential recruits—provoked criticism from many online, while some defended the appointment. Five active personnel were chosen for the role and did not receive compensation for their work.

Robby Starbuck, a music producer who ran in a Republican congressional primary in 2022, described the initiative as "insane" on Tuesday. He added: "The military has a huge recruiting/retention crisis because they went woke. How did they try to fix it? By going more woke."

Republican Representative Jim Banks of Indiana wrote that "Biden DoD's [Department of Defense] recruitment is as good as Bud Light's marketing," an apparent nod to the backlash the beer brand has received over a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

A U.S. Navy spokesperson told Newsweek: "The Navy is proud of and stands by any person who is willing to take an oath to put their life on the line in defense of this nation.

"Much like the country we serve, our Navy is stronger when we draw upon our diverse resources, skills, capabilities and talents. We remain committed to an inclusive environment."

In a TikTok video released on Wednesday under the Harpy Daniels name, Kelley displays a Twitter post in which Graham Allen, host of the Dear America podcast and a self-described Turning Point U.S.A. contributor, wrote: "This is not the same military I served under... Our enemies LAUGH at us."

The video shows captions that read "LGBTQ+ people can serve" and "LOUD & PROUD." User comments under the video appear overwhelmingly supportive.

"Haters only hate when you are winning," Kelley wrote in the caption to the TikTok post. "LGBTQ+ people never could serve open because of DADT [Don't Ask, Don't Tell]. Now that we can, you can see who the Homphobic [sic] and Transphobic people are."

When asked to respond, Allen told Newsweek: "I meant what I said, and I'm not sorry."

The U.S. military has not accommodated LGBTQ+ rights with ease. A Department of Defense report for Fiscal Year 2016 found that 22.8 percent of LGBTQ+ active service personnel had faced sexual harassment, compared to 6.2 percent among those who did not identify as LGBTQ+.

Even after President Barack Obama repealed the "don't ask, don't tell" policy in 2011, the military prevented trans individuals from serving. In 2016, the Pentagon altered its policies, allowing trans people to join the armed forces.

"The diversity and acceptance from everyone at the command allows me to be comfortable with myself in a professional setting," Kelley said in 2020.

"Growing up gay wasn't easy, but having the opportunity to show the world who I am has inspired many individuals to be themselves and show there is a community who will accept them for who they are. This keeps me moving forward and doing what I love to do today, and that is being Harpy Daniels."