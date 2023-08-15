U.S.

Hawaii Governor Issues Warning to People Buying Maui Wildfire Victim Land

By
U.S. Hawaii Wildfires Natural disasters

Hawaii Governor Josh Green issued a warning to investors and realtors that have approached Maui residents in an effort to purchase their land that has been damaged by the devastating wildfires on the island.

"I've reached out to the Attorney General to explore options to do a moratorium on any sales of properties that have been damaged or destroyed," Green said in a press release. "Moreover, I would caution people that it's going to be a very long time, before any growth, or housing can be built. And so, you would be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here."

The remarks by the Hawaii governor come shortly after claims surfaced on social media from Maui residents who said that they were contacted by relators and investors interested in purchasing their land as wildfires continue to rage.

On Sunday, the Kāko'o Haleakalā organization posted a video on Instagram criticizing these investors and realtors, who were not named. "If you are a victim and they are calling you, please get their name, get their business name, so we can put them on blast," a member of the organization said in the video.

Combat Purchase of Maui Wildfire Victim Land
Charred remains of a burned neighborhood seen in the aftermath of a wildfire, in Lahaina, Maui, on August 14, 2023. Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned residents about investors and realtors that want to purchase land in Maui damaged by the wildfires. Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty

While speaking with NBC News, Maui resident Tiare Lawrence mentioned the calls that residents have received and said, "This is disgusting...Lahaina is not for sale."

On Monday, officials in Maui County provided an update on the different active wildfires on the island. The Upcountry/Kula fire, which is around 678 acres in size, is currently 65 percent contained and the Lahaina fire has grown to around 2,170 acres and is currently 85 percent contained.

The update said that the Maui Police Department confirmed 99 fatalities due to the wildfires and that three of the victims have been identified: "Their names will be released after their families are notified. About 25% of the area has been searched," according to the update.

Read more

Maui County officials also said on Sunday that at least 19 homes have been destroyed by the Upcountry/Kula fire while many other homes were also damaged by the fires.

In his press release, Governor Green also noted that the Hawaiian government would like to invest in state resources to preserve land for their residents and not for development.

"I'll also tell you that this is going to impact how we view, because of tragedy, how we view all of the development in our state. And much of what we do, is challenged by other laws, federal and otherwise, that don't let us restrict who can buy in our state," the governor said.

"But we can do it deliberately during a crisis, and that's what we're doing. So for my part I will try to allow no one from outside our state to buy any land until we get through this crisis and decide what Lāhainā should be in the future."

Newsweek reached out to the governor's office via email for further comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC