Heartbreak As Dog's Naughty Behavior Is Caught On Pet Cam

A dog owner has caught on camera the moment her pet made a serious mess in the house and destroyed a much-loved interior decoration.

It starts by showing the destruction her collie had caused, with leaves and soil strewn all over the room, before cutting to footage that shows the actual moment her pet pulled the plant off a table and went to work on it.

Under the TikTok handle @mareniverson, she shared the video that now has over 860,000 views with the caption: "RIP my beautiful Monstera."

"That dog had the time of their life doing that," said TikTok user Chandra Wilson, but others were heartbroken at seeing the state of the house plant.

"This is devastating," said soulpetal, while Bananabread wrote: "I would cry."

Monstera or Monstera deliciosa is commonly known as the Swiss cheese plant that is popular around the world due to its distinctive foliage, their large and glossy green leaves have unique splits and holes.

These develop as the plant matures and the leaves can grow impressively large. Native to the tropical rainforests of Latin America, and particularly Mexico, they climb trees using aerial roots for support.

They thrive in bright indirect light and high humidity and have relatively easy care requirements, making them a commonplace addition to many homes.

But despite being a popular home decor feature, Monstera plants are actually toxic to pets.

The plant contains calcium oxalate crystals that can cause irritation and gastrointestinal distress when digested, symptoms of a bad reaction include drooling, pawing at the mouth, vomiting, diarrhea and even difficulty swallowing or breathing.

If you have a Monstera in the same house as a dog, it is important to keep it out of your dog's reach—even using barriers like baby gates or putting it up high and away.

For owners who suspect their dog may have ingested Monstera, it is essential to contact a veterinarian who can provide guidance on how to manage the situation and offer treatment where necessary.

Monstera isn't the only plant to be wary of if you have a dog as there are other indoor plant types that can be toxic to your four-legged friends.

Thankfully, the dog in the video appeared completely fine—which was more than could be said for the plant that was left in pieces across the home.

At the end of the video, the dog was pictured next to the scene of the crime, leaving viewers in stitches.

Some TikTok users shared suggestions about how the pet owner could try and salvage some of the plant.

"You may be able to propagate some of it so it can live on." said Lorraine Booth. While Pim van Delft said: "Hopefully possible to propagate."

This isn't the first time a dog has been caught on camera getting up to no good while their owner was out of the house. From the pup caught being "hysterical" to the golden retriever who went viral for their behavior on a pet-cam.

