Hearts Break As Shelter Dog Waits for New Owner but They're a 'No Show'

A foster pet dad and shelter worker has melted hearts all over the internet after sharing the story of one of his dogs being stood up by her potential adopter.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Tuesday under the username Stewartjinr, the small white poodle, called Zoe, can be seen all dressed up in her new floral dress with a pink bow, ready to meet her new owner, who unfortunately didn't show up in the end, and didn't let the shelter know.

Fortunately, though, the shelter worker managed to find someone else to adopt the pooch and Zoe will soon have a home and a loving family for herself.

Stock image of a sad poodle. A foster pet dad has melted hearts after sharing a video of a pup being let down by her potential adopter. Getty Images

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "Zoe's adopter didn't show. She was wearing her dress ready to go, and they were a no-show." This was followed by: "The good news is I found another adopter, and I get to foster her for another two days."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 3.1 million companion dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, and about 710,000 of them are returned to their owners. Moreover, 2 million shelter dogs are adopted each year, and approximately 390,000 are euthanized.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 467,400 views and 35,500 likes on TikTok.

@stewartjinr 🚟🚟🚟🚟🚟 funny dog animals 4u xyzbca galgo greyhound doglife pet catlover petlover plum deaf blind poodle dogchallenge sassy sassydog ♬ original sound - stewartjinr - stewartjinr

One user, Cannabillie, commented: "If they don't call don't show I hope they aren't able to adopt after that. Adoptees need to be vetted." User 7017001778615 said: "No show means not responsible so I am happy she didn't go to them!" Barbara Pickett249 added: "I have 16 yr old Maltese. I wish I could. I pray she finds a good home."

Beavoicenotanecho_ wrote: "OMG this breaks my heart! She was all dressed up!" Flintman1111 said: "Why do I feel more compassion for animals now [than] I do people I hope she gets her new forever home soon." Helen B Sullo added: "So happy she found new adopters, the first ones didn't deserve her love."

Another user, Melanie K297, commented: "That's hard to see their sadness being let down. Happy she was given to a new adopted family." And Phil Anderson43 said: "I WOULD SHOW FOR THAT LITTLE BEAUTY HOW DARE THEY?!!!!"

Newsweek reached out to Stewartjinr via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.