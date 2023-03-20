Tears as Dog Returned to Shelter 10 Years After Adoption: 'Didn't Want Her'

A stray dog named Sophie has melted hearts across the internet after the shelter where she is staying for the second time in 10 years shared her heartbreaking story on social media.

The video shared on TikTok earlier in March by Aharrisphoto from Orange County Animal Services in Orlando Florida, explains that Sophie, as pictured in the video walking around the shelter, was there a long time ago, but then sadly her family left her again.

A caption explains: "Meet Sophie, an 11-year-old stray who was adopted from us in 2013 but sadly is back here 10 years later. We reached out to her owner via her microchip but they stated they didn't want her anymore. As you can see she is a senior so she is struggling to get a home because no one wants her. Let's change that."

That's followed by an appeal: "This baby needs to spend her golden years in a home, not in the shelter. If you want to help this baby let's get her seen and out of here."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), around 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, and of those, 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million cats. Each year, about 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized (390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats).

Approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year (2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats), and an average of 810,000 animals that enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners, 710,000 dogs and 100,000 cats.

The video quickly gained popularity online, attracting people from across the platform, and it has so far received over 131,800 views and 15,000 likes.

One user, mikamika1984, commented: "Seniors are the absolute best! this little lady will make the perfect companion!!! let's get her [home] forever!" jeannej5116 said: "How could they say they don't want this sweet baby anymore!!"

Johanna wrote: "Seniors are the biggest blessing. I want to say I can't believe someone would do that. But I absolutely can." And Jessa Moore added: "Old dogs are best."

Another user, Dana Patterson, commented: "Shared I hope she gets the loving beautiful family she deserves." And Abby A said: "I wish I lived closer I'd take her in a heartbeat." EmberFire13 added: "Seniors are wonderful and definitely open up once comfortable at home."

Lindsay wrote: "Poor baby hope she snags the best home for her!!" And Applechick71 said: "I wish I lived closer. Poor little pup, let's find her a good home filled with love."

Jamiedogmom added: "2 types of people in the world. Those who don't want their dogs anymore when they get old and those who would give anything for 5 more mins with theirs."

Newsweek reached out to Orange County Animal Services for comment via Instagram. We couldn't verify the details of the case.