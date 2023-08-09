On the Internet

Hearts Melt Over Dog Who 'Fell in Love' After Finding Soulmate on Vacation

By
On the Internet Dogs TikTok Viral Pets

A dog's tender moment while sitting with its "soulmate" on a beach during a vacation has melted hearts online.

Dogs are well known for being some of the most-affectionate pets and, in this one tender case, one pup has proven that to be correct. In a TikTok post "POV (point of view) your dog fell in love" shared by @saltypawss_ on July 10, two dogs can be seen huddled next to each other on a beach in Australia. Both animals are taking in the calming atmosphere on the beach, while the owner films them from behind until the pair of them look back toward the camera.

The clip is captioned: "POV. Your dog meets her soulmate while traveling in Australia." Nala, the canine in question, is traveling across Australia with Hannah and Kye, according to the user's TikTok page.

Happy Dogs on a Beach
Getty

Dogs are capable of showing affection toward not just other pets but also their owners, and they have certain ways of showing it.

VCA Animal Hospitals experts said there are several signs that can indicate your pet does indeed love you. These include:

  • Your dog is happy to see you and may jump and bark when you walk through the door.
  • Your dog gives you presents like its favorite toy.
  • Your dog will put you second only to food.
  • Your dog likes to sleep close to you.
  • Your dog looks at you with loving eyes.
  • Your dog does not care about your appearance.
  • Your dog follows you everywhere.

VCA Animal Hospitals added: "Through science, we have learned that our canine friends are social, emotional beings that respond to human smells and voices.

"They react with joy to our scent and respond to the tone of our voice. Science proves that part of the canine brain is associated with positive emotions and they do, indeed, feel love for their human companions."

@saltypawss_

POV : YOUR DOG FELL INLOVE #travel #travelsusttralia #labrador #kelpie

♬ BEAUTIFUL DAY - sophie

Since being shared, the post has attracted more than 1.1 million views and over 225,000 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video wanted to know more about the budding romance between the dogs.

TikTok user LeLe wrote: "We need to know how this [ends], if they are still together. You can't keep us hanging here."

Mayoqueen67890 added: "This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. My life is complete."

Auroraa commented: "Even dogs have better love lives than mine."

Amy posted: "I would love to know what they are thinking in that moment."

Newsweek has contacted @saltypawss_ for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC