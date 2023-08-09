Hearts Melt Over Dog Who 'Fell in Love' After Finding Soulmate on Vacation

A dog's tender moment while sitting with its "soulmate" on a beach during a vacation has melted hearts online.

Dogs are well known for being some of the most-affectionate pets and, in this one tender case, one pup has proven that to be correct. In a TikTok post "POV (point of view) your dog fell in love" shared by @saltypawss_ on July 10, two dogs can be seen huddled next to each other on a beach in Australia. Both animals are taking in the calming atmosphere on the beach, while the owner films them from behind until the pair of them look back toward the camera.

The clip is captioned: "POV. Your dog meets her soulmate while traveling in Australia." Nala, the canine in question, is traveling across Australia with Hannah and Kye, according to the user's TikTok page.

Dogs are capable of showing affection toward not just other pets but also their owners, and they have certain ways of showing it.

VCA Animal Hospitals experts said there are several signs that can indicate your pet does indeed love you. These include:

Your dog is happy to see you and may jump and bark when you walk through the door.

Your dog gives you presents like its favorite toy.

Your dog will put you second only to food.

Your dog likes to sleep close to you.

Your dog looks at you with loving eyes.

Your dog does not care about your appearance.

Your dog follows you everywhere.

VCA Animal Hospitals added: "Through science, we have learned that our canine friends are social, emotional beings that respond to human smells and voices.

"They react with joy to our scent and respond to the tone of our voice. Science proves that part of the canine brain is associated with positive emotions and they do, indeed, feel love for their human companions."

Since being shared, the post has attracted more than 1.1 million views and over 225,000 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video wanted to know more about the budding romance between the dogs.

TikTok user LeLe wrote: "We need to know how this [ends], if they are still together. You can't keep us hanging here."

Mayoqueen67890 added: "This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. My life is complete."

Auroraa commented: "Even dogs have better love lives than mine."

Amy posted: "I would love to know what they are thinking in that moment."

