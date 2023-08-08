Heartwarming

Hearts Melt as Puppy Struggles To Stay Awake in the Car After Swimming

Heartwarming Dogs Pets Animals Viral

An Australian shepherd puppy has melted the hearts of the internet as she admitted defeats after attempting to stay awake.

In an adorable clip shared by @dinksandthedogs, Ruby, the brown dog with piercing blue eyes, can be seen fighting the temptation of a nap. But after 10 seconds, the puppy finally lies down to rest.

The video is captioned: "When the swim sleeps hit on the car ride home." It has racked up 663,600 views and over 94,000 likes, at time of writing.

Sleeping dog
Stock image of an Australian shepherd dog sleeping. A video of the same type of dog trying to stay awake has gone viral on TikTok. Cassidy Glenn/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It is clear Ruby enjoyed her swimming session but this may not be an activity for all dogs. Newsweek reached out to London-based dog trainer Niki French who revealed four ways to tire out your dog.

French, the owner of Pup Talk says the following tips are ideal for all kinds of weather.

  • The simplest scent game involves taking some of your dog's daily food and "hiding" it for them to scent out and eat. French suggests placing the food around the edges of a room so you don't tread on it.
  • Licking on specially designed lick mats is also naturally calming. You can top them with any of your dog's normal food (wet food, raw or moistened dry biscuits) or other toppings like a little natural yoghurt, sweet potato, or pumpkin. With any new foods, always introduce in small quantities to see how their stomachs cope.
  • A game of tug is enjoyed by lots of dogs. For dogs that are a bit mouthy, play with bigger, longer toys so that your hands stay far away from their teeth! It can be quite an exciting game for some dogs though, so to help bring down their excitement afterwards, finish with one of the games above to help them settle down.
  • Licking and chewing (on appropriate items!) is a great way to gently tire a dog out. French recommends chews that are natural, air-dried, and from a single-source protein. They should be size-appropriate for your dog and always supervise them to make sure they're safe and don't choke.
@dinksandthedogs

When the swim sleeps hit on the car ride home. 🐶🐾💤#australianshepherd #australianshepherdpuppy #austrailianshepherdsoftiktok #puppiesoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #redtri #dogsvideo

♬ Snooze Next to You - Puppy Songs

Over 50 TikTok users have commented on the video and the top comment has racked up 1,550 likes.

It said: "The worst is when you spend all that time wearing them out but they get a great nap on the drive home and are ready to play once you're showered."

"Literally the only thing that tires my aussies out is swimming," said another dog owner.

"I like how they fight so hard to stay awake but then it overtakes them," commented another user.

Newsweek reached out to @dinksandthedogs via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC