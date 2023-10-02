Hearts Melt as French Bulldog and Roommate's Cat Become Best Friends

A pet owner has melted hearts online after sharing details of her cat's friendship with her roommate's French bulldog, in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the cat's owner, under the username @ttaylorolsen. In it, the two pets can be seen lying on the couch together, hugging and cuddling each other, as the cat owner says how their friendship started.

A 2020 study carried out by Italian scientists that questioned more than 1,270 pet owners who own both a cat and a dog, proved that the two can easily cohabitate without much conflict. It was published in the journal PLOS ONE. The study found that over 64 percent of the cats and dogs cohabitating also played together; 58 percent chased each other; and 41 percent fought. Almost two-thirds of the pets sometimes playfully "ambushed" the other.

The heartwarming TikTok post comes with a caption that reads: "I kid you not they are like this all day long."

The cat's owner can be heard saying: "So my roommate has a Frenchie and I have a cat and we got them when they were both itty bitty babies and they are best friends. You have to see them right now. I'm not even kidding y'all this is literally how they hang out on the couch every day, like they share a pillow and hug and they're so cute. And then he gives him a little bath. I literally can't with them, you guys are so cute!"

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 710,000 views and more than 137,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Robin, commented: "Okay but you can't ever separate them they're bonded." And Julia Clarke posted: "So you guys have to be roommates forever." Bere Ps wrote: "Girl you are gonna have to marry your roommate."

Madison commented: "I think this is genuinely the cutest thing I've seen in my life." Karen posted: "I had this dynamic with my roomie & the Frenchie started jumping on high surfaces & my cat started barking, it was hysterical." Cole added: "I was not ready for how cute they are when you flipped the camera omgggggg [oh my god]."

