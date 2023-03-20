Hearts Melt as Jack Russell Performs 'Ballerina' Stretch With Her Tiny Legs

A viral video of a dog's "ballerina legs" has been widely praised since it was shared on social media.

In the footage shared by TikTok user tkay871, Tracey Kitchingman explained that her dog, a Jack Russell terrier, had a particular way of stretching. Since being shared on March 10, the clip has been seen more than 1.1 million times.

As the clip begins, the dog can be seen walking to the middle of a room where she stretches out her front legs before raising one of her hind legs up in the air, in the style of a dancer.

The video was captioned: "Her little ballerina legs stretch." It was accompanied by the song "Dance of the Little Swans," a dance routine from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake.

The popularity of videos and content involving dogs could be explained by the fact that in the U.S., millions of people own them as pets.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there were 83.7 million dogs in the U.S. in 2020. The AVMA added that 45 percent of homes own at least one dog and that 65 percent of those homes have just one dog. This represents an increase over 2016 when 76.8 million dogs were owned as pets across the U.S.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the Jack Russell terrier is described as being an "eager, tireless working" dog.

The AKC added: "These jaunty little fellows pack lots of personality into a compact, rectangular body standing 10 to 12 inches at the shoulder.

"Their dark, almond-shaped eyes and mobile v-shaped ears bring out the keenly intelligent expression, an endearing hallmark of the breed."

The overwhelming majority of TikTok users who commented on the video praised the dog's technique and said it reminded them of what their pets behave like.

Greenupguy5 wrote: "The leg extensions are phenomenal and with such grace," while Kim Bartholomew added: "Aww, I always call this ballerina legs when my girl does it."

User2935213788597 commented: "Julliard is going to be calling soon." Nicole Wyant posted: "My dog does this and I lose my mind every time omg (oh my God) so adorable." The original poster replied: "Same. If every stretch is not acknowledged, it's unacceptable!"

User nickisibley129 wrote: "We all know that everyone who sees this will reply with "big stretch" love it," while Catie added: "my [Jack Russell terrier] does the same thing!!! always the highlight of my morning!!"

Newsweek has contacted tkay871 for comment via TikTok.