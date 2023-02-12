Jack Russell Puppy Sat Smiling at Owner Melts Hearts: 'My Big Teefs'

A smiling Jack Russell terrier has tugged at heartstrings across the internet after showing off his beaming smile in a now-viral TikTok video.

The social media post, which can be seen here, shows the small-sized Jack Russell terrier showing his huge smile off to audiences on TikTok.

The video, which had been posted by @StanleyTheJackRussell on February 8, has since received more than 3.8 million views and 1.1 million likes—making it the original poster's most popular video to date.

The account appears to be managed by Stanley the dog's paw-rents, and looks to be dedicated to tracking his growth and his funny antics. Judging by the profile's number of posts, Stanley appears to be a puppy or at least a very young Jack Russell terrier. A video dating back to October 8, 2022 documents Stanley's first day at his new forever home.

What Are Jack Russell Terriers Like?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Jack Russell terriers are not suited to the faint hearted. This breed typically come with boundless energy and loves nothing more than running around parks and playing fetch.

"Upbeat, lively, inquisitive, and friendly, the jaunty Russell terrier was developed by England's 'Sporting Parson' for use in foxhunts...They are not a breed for a couch-potato family...The adorable Russell terrier looks like a plush toy come to life but is an eager, tireless working terrier," the AKC writes.

Jack Russells usually stand at 10 to 12 inches tall at adult size, and possess a high level of intelligence compared with other breeds. Their average life expectancy is between 13 and 16 years old.

The AKC writes: "All three coat types are mostly white with markings that are tan or black, or both. Russells move with a free, effortless gait that announces the breed's innate confidence."

Jack Russell terriers typically have an abundance of energy which makes them an excellent choice of breed for an active and outdoorsy family.

"With an almost limitless supply of energy, this makes a great companion dog for children who understand dogs. The breed has retained a strong prey drive so should be very well socialized early on to circumvent any problems that might result from that trait," the AKC adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

The viral video has garnered over 5,351 comments to date, with most TikTok users commenting on how sweet Stanley's smile is.

One user wrote: "Look at my big teefs."

"He's adorable," another user added.

A different TikTok user commented: "All the baby teefs."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.