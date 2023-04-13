Hearts Melt as Son Reveals 'True Reason' His Dad Wanted To Start a Business

A man has generated an emotional response from Reddit users after sharing the reason his father wanted to start a business with him a few years ago.

The man took to the social media platform to reveal that his dad had planned to open up a florist store back in 2018, and that it took him years to learn that his father had pursued the idea just to keep him busy after he'd been discharged from the military for mental health reasons.

"I just found out the true reason why my dad wanted to start a business with me," the Redditor shared in a viral post.

"Now, my dad loves plants. The house is filled with them and he comes home everyday after work to care and check in with them. He's extremely knowledgeable about them too. He told me he really wanted to [open up a florist] and hoped that he could make something out of it. At this point, I had just gotten discharged from the military and wasn't doing much, plus it was rare that he would ask for my help so I said sure," he added.

The man went on to share that the budding business sadly went bust shortly after it launched. Due to a high rent fee and low foot traffic the Redditor and his dad couldn't make a steady profit and had to close up shop.

"We sold succulents, various flowers, bonsai, seeds and anything we thought looked fun and interesting. He sourced all of that himself but unfortunately the shop didn't last long. He was essentially bleeding money. It didn't help that he insisted on paying me a full living wage either. Eventually I couldn't bear to see him work so hard and lose so much money and told him I didn't want to do it anymore. The shop then closed and that was that," the Redditor explained.

A few days before sharing his story online, the man asked his mother if his dad had ever talked about the business or about starting a new business since the florist closed its doors.

"She was confused at first, then told me the truth; he didn't start the business because he wanted to, he just wanted me to have something to keep me busy. I didn't mention why I was discharged from the military earlier, it was because I had attempted suicide after a severe bout of depression. He came up with the business idea while visiting me at the psych ward, after I mentioned how doing nothing all day makes me feel worse," the man detailed.

It turned out that the business idea had just been his father trying to support his mental health recovery and fuel him with a sense of purpose. As a result the story has tugged at heartstrings across the internet. Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 5 by @ChandlerLier_Bing, the post, which can be seen here, has been upvoted by over 13,000 users and commented on over 450 times. The majority of Redditors engaging with the post have shared their own similar stories and realizations about love and family in the comments section below.

"My husband and I always tell our kids that we love them," one user wrote.

"When my grandfather died my father realized he never told him that he loved him," another user added.

Stock image of a father and son hugging each other. The Redditor had shared that his father had launched a business for him to work on, just to give him a sense of purpose while he was battling depression. Getty Images

How Should You Start A Business With A Relative?

While the Redditor and his dad's joint business venture turned out to be a flop, many family-owned businesses can and do succeed.

Casey Jones is the founder and head of marketing at CJ&CO, a digital marketing agency based in Australia. Jones shared his insight with Newsweek on how people can go into business with a family member or a romantic partner.

"Get outside help where needed. A lot of family businesses are pretty caged because they want to keep the business 'in the family.' That's a big mistake and often backfires, leading to losses," Jones explained.

"Bringing in outside help is especially relevant when your family members don't have a specific skillset or the workload exceeds their capacity. If that's the case, you'll have to get outside help to run your business effectively in the long run anyway. So, keep that in mind," he added.

The marketing wiz went on to tell Newsweek that budding business owners should decide beforehand how they'll divide their profits up.

"I've seen families breaking apart because of differences over finances, so it's important to handle this aspect with caution. Money is a sensitive thing and can create lots of misunderstandings if you're not careful enough. To avoid this, get everything on paper and structure a proper profit-sharing plan that works best for all the family members," said Jones.

While it's important to focus on the business together, the head of marketing argues that relatives or couples who go into business together should always schedule family time with one another.

"Remember you're still a family. Keeping that in mind, make time for family get-togethers and trips on a regular basis to unwind and get outside the business mindset. This will prevent burnout and help you maintain a healthy work-life balance," he explained.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.