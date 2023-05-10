Hearts Melt Over Way Labrador Puppy Is Caught Napping With His Mom on Couch

A chocolate Labrador puppy called Max has moved viewers online after a video of him sleeping right by his owner's head went viral on social media last week.

In the clip, shared on TikTok by the pup's owner under the username Maxthechocolatelab, the 4-month-old puppy can be seen taking a nap on the couch as his mom sleeps next to him on her pillow.

The heartwarming video, which quickly went viral, comes with a caption that says: "Shhhh, mama and I are sleeping."

Dogs like sleeping with their owners because of the security and comfort that being near their owners provides and because they like snuggling with them at night, according to website PetKeen. In addition, the owner is a source of warmth.

But while many dogs like sharing a bed with their owner, others may prefer having their own space. So instead of making your dog sleep with you, consider its behavior and respect its wishes, PetKeen says.

In a multiple-owners household, dogs may have different preferences when it comes to whom they choose to sleep with, and not all dogs will want to sleep with their favorite person. Reasons behind their choice include how close the person is to them, whether the person is calm or active and whether the person provides them with food and water.

"Some dogs may be very attached to a certain person and want to sleep near them at all times, while others may be more independent and only seek proximity to their favorite person when they feel tired," PetKeen says.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, attracting users from across the platform. It has so far received over 2.4 million views and 305,300 likes.

One user, Ashley, commented: "They look so cozy." And Devin said: "Chocolate Labs are sooo affectionate."

Erin Allen pointed out: "The cute little sweater." And CraigStigall added: "Achievement Unlocked."

User 8637715198250 wrote: "My heart!!! This is adorable!!!" And pacific_sunset_love said: "Chocolates are the most cuddly pups, ours snuggles with us on our pillows." Teetee_023 added: "My 100lab still sleeps like this."

Another user, Animal lover, commented: "The best angels to watch over you while sleeping." And Ronda Khan asked: "Omg what are they sleeping in? A day bed?"

Julie Torrence163 said: "How adorably cute and sweet. what a cute dog." And Cora joked: "Me watching this with my crazy Aussie puppy. I still love her very much but she is so wiggly."

