Tech & Science

NASA Images Show Heatwave Scorching Northern U.S.

By
Tech & Science Heat wave Extreme weather NASA Canada

A blistering heatwave has swept across the northern United States and Canada this week, causing swelteringly above-average temperatures across the affected areas.

Regions worst impacted include western Washington and Oregon, as well as British Columbia and Alberta in Canada, which saw temperatures of over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking many early spring records.

The National Weather Service placed a heat advisory from Saturday to Monday for much of western Oregon and Washington. Portland, Oregon, experienced temperatures of 92 degrees Fahrenheit on May 14, beating the previous record for that date of 91 degrees Fahrenheit in 2014.

Meanwhile, Eugene, Oregon, experienced a temperature of 94 degrees Fahrenheit, and the town of Squamish in British Colombia was even hotter, seeing temperatures as high as 96 degrees Fahrenheit.

heatwave map northwest
NASA Earth Observatory image showing the temperature anomaly of the Northwest and Canada on May 15. Many cities in the region broke their previous record temperatures for this date, with Portland experiencing up to 94 degrees Fahrenheit. NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using GEOS-5 data from the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office at NASA GSFC.

Measurements taken from space allowed NASA to create a heatmap of the northwest, showing the gulf between this weekend's temperatures and the average temperature for the time of year. Using data from the Goddard Earth Observing System (GEOS) model of air temperatures about 6.5 feet above the ground, the map is blue in areas where it was colder on May 15 than that date's average, and red where it was warmer. The darkest red zones are where air temperatures were more than 12 degrees Celcius (22 degrees Fahrenheit) above average.

This heatwave has also exacerbated the wildfires burning across Canada in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. In Alberta, 88 wildfires were actively burning across the province on Sunday, 23 of which were out of control. There are now 92 fires burning, with 26 out of control as of Thursday.

The smoke from these wildfires has been blown across much of the U.S. North, with NOAA and NWS graphics showing how the plume has drifted across the midwest.

This sudden heatwave is reminiscent of the 2021 heatwave that plagued the same area, with Portland seeing temperatures of up to 116 degrees Fahrenheit in June 2021. That "heat dome" led to the deaths of 800 people across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

Read more

While this heatwave was thankfully much less extreme than 2021, the NWS is forecasting more hot weather for the coming weekend.

"Friday and Saturday will feel like summer with several locations likely setting new record highs. Upper 80s and low 90s are typical for July and early August not mid May," NWS Spokane tweeted on Wednesday.

"With the chance of Spokane hitting at least 90 degrees on Saturday, we got to wondering, how often 90 degrees occurs in May? Well since 1881 (141 years), only 21 years have reached 90 degrees (15 percent of years) with the most recent being 2017," it said in another tweet.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about heatwaves? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC