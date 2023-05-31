'Y'all Means All' Shopping Bag at Grocery Store Divides Internet

A reusable shopping bag being sold by Texas grocery chain H-E-B has sparked expressions of divided views over its LGBTQ+ Pride theme.

In recent months, the number of large U.S. brands being targeted with boycott calls has grown dramatically, as a host of different companies unveil products supporting Pride Month, which takes place every June. Companies supporting the LGBTQ+ outside of Pride Month have also faced backlash from conservatives.

Bud Light was initially targeted in April for a small branded partnership it did with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Retailer Target has also been the subject of calls for boycotts and has said it received bomb threats after introducing its 2023 line of Pride month merchandise.

Despite such inclusive marketing and branding initiatives being commonplace among corporations for years, many have become engulfed in controversy in recent months. Some experts have pinned the blame on a small number of influential far-right figures orchestrating a plan to make support for LGBTQ+ communities toxic for major companies.

Drag queen Raemonn James, who performs under the name "Her Majesty," their partner Dani Knighten, and their child Marlowe are pictured exiting an H-E-B store on April 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. H-E-B's new LGBTQ+ Pride-themed bags have made a wave on social media. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Texas retailer H-E-B has now shown its support for LGBTQ+ people with the unveiling of a range of Pride-themed products, as well as a reusable shopping bag emblazoned with the inclusive slogan "Y'all Means All."

The bag, which can also be bought online for $2.08, shows the outline of Texas state filled in with the rainbow of colors commonly associated with LGBTQ+ Pride.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the complaints and boycott calls soon rolled in over the San Antonio-based company's LGBTQ+-themed merchandise.

Tagging the retailer, one Twitter user wrote: "Hey @HEB... I have nothing against gay people but when do I get my bag for straight pride???"

— Captain Johnny America (@CaptainJohnnyA1) May 27, 2023

"There is not one non-woke grocery store in my city. Not one," tweeted another detractor. "I've known about @HEB for some time. I called their corporate office regarding their Gay Pride Mickey Mouse shopping bags."

"H-E-B has gone woke. Texans it's time to ban H-E-B," another Twitter user stated.

"Nearly every town in Texas has an H‑E‑B & they're selling out to Austin," another tweeted. "Damn Shame."

However, fans of H-E-B, which has more than 430 stores across Texas and northeast Mexico, spoke out in defense of the retailer. H-E-B recently dominated a list of the most trusted grocery retailers in America across several categories.

"For those who don't know, H-E-B is an iconic grocery chain, closely associated with Texas pride," tweeted one. "Kudos to them for taking a stand against hate."

— PeepToad-🐥🐸🧷🧷🧷 (@wiredowl) May 26, 2023

"Good for H-E-B," said another Twitter user. "Good luck boycotting them if you're in Texas. Have fun grocery shopping at Dollar General."

"OMG Texas friends! Please get me one of these cute reusable shopping bags before the bigots try to bully H-E-B to take them out of stores!" wrote another.

"Y'all the right-wingers in Texas about to have a mental breakdown now that they have to boycott H-E-B," another commented.

— Nel, The Internet's Dad (@Nelstar15) May 27, 2023

In recent months, a host of companies have faced boycott calls, including Target, which has been criticized for its clothing and accessories for LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Critics have called for the retailer to receive "the Bud Light treatment."

Beer brand Bud Light has been embroiled in controversy since the beginning of April after it sent a commemorative can to Mulvaney. The move sparked calls for a boycott, and industry data shows sales of Bud Light declined more than 17 percent across the month.

They are not the only brands to have recently faced boycott calls over pro-LGBTQ+ marketing. In April, whiskey maker Jack Daniel's caused outrage after teaming up with three drag queens for a Pride Month promotion—despite the campaign being nearly two years old.

A number of detractors have also vowed to step away from a range of brands including Starbucks, Nike and Adidas for campaigns and collaborations featuring LGBTQ+ people.

Prior to that, chocolate makers Hershey's faced a similar response to an advertising campaign in February after including a transgender rights activist's face on special chocolate bar wrappers in Canada for International Women's Day.

Meanwhile, Miller Lite has recently faced calls by conservatives for the brand to be boycotted over its two-month-old commercial, which highlights the historical role that women played in beer brewing.