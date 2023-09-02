This week we've seen one dog that was caught being "hysterical" on a pet cam while home alone. We were also amazed by the story of Panda, a dog that went missing and turned up in a different state after two years.

The Winner

Dexter the dachshund is the Pet of the Week winner thanks to his amazing dancing skills. Kristy

This week's winner is dancing dachshund Dexter, who delights his owner with his hilarious moves.

"He just started doing that one day, and it kind of stuck," Kristy, who lives in New Mexico, told Newsweek.

Dexter is a long-haired dachshund. The breed has been registered with the American Kennel Club since 1885.

Sometimes referred to as a "wiener dog" or "sausage dog," dachshunds are the ninth most popular dog breed in the U.S. Their earliest ancestors were likely a mix of different small hunting dogs, bred to be efficient at digging, chasing and flushing out burrowing animals.

They were first recognized as a distinct breed in Germany in the 19th century, and their distinctive appearance made them a favorite subject for artists. With three coat types, smooth, longhaired and wirehaired, they are primarily family pets known for their loyalty and intelligence.

Dexter has a genetic condition called pes varus, which affects the alignment of the bones in legs, specifically the front legs of dogs. The condition results in an inward deviation or bowing of the bones, causing the paws to turn toward each other. It is more common in dachshunds than in some other breeds.

Because of the dachshunds' unique body structure, with their short legs and long body, the alignment of their leg bones means they are more likely to develop conditions like pes varus.

Thankfully, Dexter doesn't let this stop him. "It doesn't slow him down," said Kristy. "He has zoomies all over the house."

The Finalists

Biscuit's favorite things include a red ball. Denise Potosky

Our first finalist this week is Biscuit, a Havapoo who lives with her family in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. She came to live with them in August 2020 and brings joy to the whole household.

"Biscuit's favorite things are the red ball shown in the photo, a little lamb chop toy and stuffed moose from which she has removed much of the stuffing," owner Denise Potosky told Newsweek. "But most of all, Biscuit is absolutely devoted to our family. Me, my husband, our grown kids, Grandma, my sister and her dogs. She makes it very clear that we are her favorite things."

The extra-cute dog attracts lots of attention too: "People just seem to melt and ask to pet her when they see her," said Potosky.

"My favorite thing about Biscuit is this: Whatever I want to do, she makes it clear that that's exactly what she wants to do too. If I want to relax on the couch, that's just what she wants to do. If I want to go for a walk or a drive, she wants to do that too. "

German shepherd Doobie is known for his playful nature. Brandy Rodgers

Next up this week is Doobie, a one-year-old German shepherd who lives with owner Brandy Rodgers in Cleveland.

"We got Doobie when he was 10 weeks old," Rodgers told Newsweek. "His favorite things are running in the backyard trying to catch squirrels—luckily no luck—[and] going for walks and playing fetch."

Doobie loves to play with balls and has a very playful nature.

"He is so happy when it is playtime, and it's the sweetest thing to watch how happy it makes him," said Rodgers.

Nine-year-old golden retriever Teddy looks sad after his human companions went off to college this week. Karen Boden

Last but not least this week is Teddy, a 9-year-old golden retriever who has three human brothers.

In pictures sent by owner Karen Boden, Teddy was looking a little down in the dumps. Why? He was missing his human friends.

"I just dropped his brother off at UC Boulder for his freshman year and brought this toy back for Teddy. He is used to being in a houseful of boys, but two of his three brothers are now in college. Teddy loves his new toy but misses his brothers," Boden told Newsweek. "Changing family dynamics can be hard on our pets."

Luckily, Boden has a plan—she's set to watch some Colorado Buffaloes football while Teddy waits to see the brothers during their next break. "I know when I mention his brother Ryan is in the stadium, he will perk up. Go Buffs!" she said.

