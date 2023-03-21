Hilarious Moment Dog in Cone of Shame Accepts His 'New Life as a Lamp'

A dog forced to wear a medical cone after a veterinary procedure has left the internet in stitches after his owner revealed that he has "accepted his new life as a lamp."

In a post on the popular Facebook group Dogspotting Society, 8-month-old Labrador retriever mix Levi delighted members with his hilarious reaction to his recovery collar.

"He was neutered on March 17, his first reaction when I picked him up from the veterinary clinic was disinterest as he tried to avoid me putting [the cone] on him," owner Tyler Hayden from Rockford, Illinois, told Newsweek.

Pet recovery collars are generally used after an animal has had an operation or to keep them away from an open wound while it heals. It is common for cats and dogs to lick wounds, but this can exacerbate the likelihood of infection. An Elizabethan collar (also often referred to as an e-collar or cone of shame) is most common—often made with plastic, the cone shape prevents animals from reaching the parts of their body that need to be protected.

Once Hayden managed to convince Levi to let him put the cone on, it was clear he was less than impressed with his new fashion item.

"Once it was on him he acted as if he was frozen and I had to carry him back to my truck," said Hayden.

On day 3 after his operation, Levi was still wearing the cone and Hayden's update for the internet read: "Day 3: Levi has accepted his new life as a lamp."

In the picture, Levi sits leaning against the couch staring into space with his recovery collar well in place.

Facebook users were in stitches and the picture received thousands of reactions. One commenter joked "Is he dimmable?" while another said: "When you walk him he can be a flashlight."

"He was born for this role," said another Facebook user. Others likened his new look to a cocktail glass and said: "What a cute martini."

"It's ok. The Pixar lamp look is in fashion right now," said another reply. While one viewer of the hilarious picture said: "He'd certainly light up my life."

Levi is far from the first dog to be a little put out by the requirement to wear a collar after a medical procedure. Other pups in similar predicaments have been known to freeze in place while others even enlist some human solidarity.

Luckily for Levi, he should be free of his cone in seven to 10 days. But his owner is thrilled that the picture has brought so much joy to others online.

"I figured that he would bring some smiles and laughs to many as he does to me daily," said Hayden. "I'm happy I could bring so much joy to so many. The way Levi brightens my day I was glad to share that with thousands of others—to me that is truly amazing."

