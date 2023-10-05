Watch as Woman Trains Her Feral Horse Into One That's 'Bombproof'

A joyful horse owner has shared a montage of videos showing the strategies used to desensitize her pet, Avicii, from a series of high-stress situations.

In a viral TikTok clip, the owner showcased how tolerant Avicii is. As the woman puts her through a series of tests that might spook another horse, Avicii is standing still and remaining calm.

The woman also dances next to Avicii, crawls underneath her and even walks around a store with her on a leash. She places objects like a box on Avicii's back, and the horse doesn't even flinch.

The video, captioned "To make a bombproof horse, you must first become the bomb," has delighted hundreds and thousands of users since it was shared on TikTok on October 3.

Tatum Norris, the equestrian behind learninghorses.com, explained on his website that a "bombproof" horse is one that is not easily spooked or startled and is the opposite of a "hot" horse, shorthand for hot-blooded. A hot horse "has lots of energy, high sensitivity, and is very excitable," Norris said.

Avicii going through a series of tests with her owner. She is being trained to be "bombproofed." TikTok/@bonjovisfamclub

The purpose of the training is to ensure the horse is calm and easy to ride with low reactivity.

This is certainly true for Avicii, who doesn't seem to bat an eyelid while her owner dances next to her and holds her leash while jumping on a trampoline. One clip even shows someone mowing the lawn while Avicii is just a few feet away. The on-screen text says: "Watch my feral yearling become bombproof."

So far, the TikTok post has amassed more than 297,000 views and over 43,000 likes. In the comments, the owner states: "Desensitizing is under appreciated."

Norris provided the following steps on his website that should be followed when "bomb-proofing" a horse:

Gain your horse's trust

Consistency is key

Establish your leadership

Teach calming cues

Norris states it is crucial for owners to establish basic respect before bombproofing their horses. Without a trusting relationship, the training will be unsuccessful.

Over 300 users have commented on the clip, many of whom are in awe of the horse's transformation.

"This is so fun. But serious question, shouldn't everyone with a horse do this? I feel so many horses spook so easily," asked one user.

Another person commented: "It takes time and patience and many people don't want to do it...."

Avicii's owner takes her around a store on a leash (L) and mows the lawn (R) to test her patience. Being "bombproof" is the opposite of being a "hot" horse. TikTok/@bonjovisfamclub

"Okay but the lawn mower is insane. My girls would run for the hills," said one horse owner.

Another praised Avicii and her owner, writing: "Aww I just love this! well done you! Top job. [I] just love it when humans take the time to build horses confidence."

