How Dianne Feinstein's Net Worth Has Grown in Her 31 Years as Senator

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein has long been regarded as one of the richest members of the U.S. Congress thanks to her own affluent background and the wealth of her late husband.

Feinstein, now 90, first entered the Senate in November 1992 and her estimated net worth has continued to rise steadily over her nearly 31 years in office. But recent issues following her husband's death have seen her engaged in a legal battle over his life insurance.

The Democrat has come under renewed scrutiny after she was briefly hospitalized in her home state of California after a fall on Tuesday. That incident comes amid months of speculation about Feinstein's health.

US Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) listens as US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo testifies before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, regarding the 2023 budget request for the Commerce Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2022. Feinstein's health has been a subject of speculation. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this year Feinstein was away from Congress for several weeks while being treated for shingles, frustrating the confirmation of some of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.

Reports this month said Feinstein had ceded power of attorney to her daughter in an ongoing financial dispute over the estate of her late husband, Richard Blum, a wealthy financier and her third husband, who passed away in 2022.

Blum was often described as a billionaire in public reporting but people familiar with his finances have disputed that since his death, according to The New York Times, which reported earlier this month that Blum's wealth was less than some of his heirs had expected.

It is not possible to measure Feinstein's net worth precisely but estimates are available based upon personal financial disclosures.

Newsweek has reached out to Senator Feinstein's office via email for comment.

According to a CNN report published on June 13, 2003, Feinstein's net worth was $26,377,109. At that point, the Democrat had been in the Senate for just over a decade.

Feinstein was ranked as the fifth richest member of the Senate, while then Democratic Senator John Kerry led the pack with an estimated net worth of $163,626,399. Kerry is currently serving as President Joe Biden's climate envoy.

D.C.-based nonprofit OpenSecrets.org estimated Feinstein's net worth at $87,938,540 in 2018 and provided figures showing the top industries the senator had invested in that year. That would have made her the second richest senator.

Those figures show Feinstein had invested $37,500,000 in lodging and tourism, and $5,574,002 in real estate. Her top assets were listed as $37,500,000 in Carlton Hotel properties and a $15,000,000 First Republic Bank deposit.

The 2018 estimated net worth figures show Feinstein was the eighth wealthiest member of Congress, while Democratic Senator Mark Warner led with an estimated wealth of $214,092,575.

OpenSecrets.org's earliest figures for Feinstein date from 2008 and gave her an estimated net worth of $72,380,637, making her the fifth richest senator.