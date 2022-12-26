How Did Celebrities Spend Christmas?

It's the most wonderful time of the year—and celebrities went all out to celebrate the holidays in 2022.

Stars including Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Céline Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, and Barack Obama took to social media to reveal how they spent Christmas.

"I got what I wanted this Christmas," Beckham, 48, captioned several photos of herself wearing a sweatshirt that read, "All I want for Christmas is David Beckham."

In one of the images, her soccer star husband, 47, wore a Santa hat while she sat on his lap.

As for the Kardashian-Jenner family, their annual Christmas Eve party was an over-the-top affair with red Christmas trees, glittering outfits and a performance from Sia and North West. The Australian singer, 47, and Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's daughter, 9, stood side-by-side in what appeared to be a makeshift box and sang "Snowman" and "Chandelier."

Sia—whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler—dressed in an all white ensemble and West wore a shiny silver pantsuit.

On Christmas Eve, Céline Dion took to Instagram to send a sweet message to her fans after revealing she has stiff-person syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic's website, the the chronic condition is defined as "an autoimmune disorder of the nervous system, often resulting in progressive, severe muscle stiffness and spasms of the lower extremities and back."

Earlier this month, the singer, 54, announced she was forced to cancel her European tour due to the diagnosis.

"Merry Christmas, everyone," she said in a video on December 24. "Wishing you love, happiness, the best of health."

In the caption, the "Don't Save It All for Christmas Day" artist added: "Happy Holidays to all."

Ellen DeGeneres also shared a touching note to her 129 million Instagram followers. She posted the message via her Stories after mourning the loss of former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

"Merry Christmas everybody. I'm sending you all so much love. Put love into the world. Start with yourself," the 64-year-old said alongside a red heart emoji.

Boss died by suicide on December 13, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to Newsweek at the time. He was 40 years old.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, 61, posted on social media too.

"Merry Christmas, everybody!" he captioned a photo of wife Michelle Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, on Instagram and Twitter. "One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas."

Al Roker spent December 25 with his brood in matching green pajamas.

"From our family to yours, #merrychristmas," the Today show weatherman—who has recently been in and out of hospital for blood clots—posted on Instagram on Christmas Day.

In the pic, the 68-year-old sat at a table surrounded by delicious-looking food along with his wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children: Leila, 24, and Nicholas, 20. Roker's older daughter Courtney, 35, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell, was also in attendance with husband Wesley Laga.

Sam Smith, meanwhile, posted a slew of Instagram photos from an undisclosed tropical location.

"Merry Christmas Sailors," the "Unholy" singer, 30, wrote along with a photo of them in a patterned bikini bottom. "Sending you healing and love today."

