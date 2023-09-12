The Princess of Wales sported an injury on Tuesday as she made an official visit to an English prison with her fingers bandaged together.

Photographers covering Kate's engagement with families at His Majesty's Prison High Down near London spotted the princess' medical bandages as she discussed how the drug and alcohol dependency charity The Forward Trust—of which she is patron—is supporting the recovery of those in the criminal justice system.

The royal rota journalist covering the event, Rebecca English of the Daily Mail, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to note Kate's injury, revealing that rather than anything too ominous, it was simply the result of playing with her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales photographed visiting HMP High Down in Greater London, September 12, 2023. (inset) the princess' bandaged fingers. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

"The Princess of Wales arrived at High Down Prison today on a visit in her role as patron @ForwardTrust, with injured right-hand fingers," she wrote.

"Apparently she hurt them playing on the trampoline at home with her children. A KP [Kensington Palace] spokesperson, said it was 'a small injury, nothing serious.'"

This is not the first time Kate has been seen wearing bandages on her fingers. Over the years of her royal career she has often been seen at official engagements covering small injuries.

Kate's visit comes after she traveled to France on Saturday to attend a group stage match of the Rugby World Cup.

As patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, the princess watched the England team win against Argentina at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille where she received a welcoming cheer from crowds.

Both Kate and Prince William returned to royal duties earlier this month following the annual summer vacation which they spent a brief period of with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The couple traveled to Wales on September 8 where they attended a special church service at St. David's Cathedral in honor of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Kate's outfit for her visit to HMP High Down on Tuesday was notable for being one of her favorite pant suits from the fashion house of Alexander McQueen.

Kate owns a range of the brand's suits in a number of different colorways and has worn them repeatedly over the past two years.

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing a navy Alexander McQueen pant suit at HMP High Down (L) September 12, 2023. And the princess photographed wearing a white Alexander McQueen pant suit at the Rugby World Cup in Marseille, France (R) September 9, 2023. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images/Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Tuesday's selection comes just one day after Kate's close style ally and creative director of Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton, announced her departure from the brand which has dressed Kate since her royal wedding in 2011.

Kate and Burton have collaborated on many of the princess' most important looks, including the one worn to the coronation of King Charles III in May.

Burton has not announced her plans for the future, though she could possibly found her own fashion label, likely counting Kate among the clients who will follow her there.

The navy pant suit is the same McQueen style that Kate wore to the rugby on September 9, which was white.

