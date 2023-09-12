Kate Middleton's Top Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen Fashion Moments

The Princess of Wales' celebrated style has been contributed to by a number of high profile designers but none have been relied upon as heavily as one discerning ally who has created more high profile looks for the royal than any other.

Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen, rose to international prominence when she took over the design house following Lee Alexander McQueen's death in 2010.

A year later, the press-shy creative made the scoop of the decade when it was announced that she had been the mastermind behind Kate Middleton's wedding dress for her marriage to Prince William at Westminster Abbey.

Since the 2011 wedding, Burton and Kate have developed a collaborative relationship seeing the royal wear Alexander McQueen at some of her most prestigious events, including state visits, royal celebrations and even the coronation of King Charles.

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress for the coronation of King Charles III, May 6, 2023. Burton has stepped down as the label's creative director. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In September, however, the royal's working relationship with Burton faces a new era as Burton announced her departure from Alexander McQueen, though has not yet confirmed whether she will continue to design under her own name or join another prestigious label.

As Sarah Burton prepares to leave Alexander McQueen, Newsweek looks at some of her top designs for Britain's Princess of Wales.

Wedding Dress

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing her Alexander McQueen wedding dress at Westminster Abbey, April 29, 2011. The princess' sister, Pippa Middleton (also photographed) wore a specially designed McQueen maid of honor gown. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales' wedding dress was eagerly anticipated among the royal and fashion press in the build up to the royal wedding, with details strictly protected by Buckingham Palace.

It was only revealed that Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen had designed the dress when the soon-to-be princess stepped out of her car at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony.

The dress referenced the fairytale glamor of Grace Kelly's 1956 wedding dress, and featured a sweetheart bodice under panels of lace and long lace sleeves. The dress' skirts featured cleverly engineered panels that ensured it fanned to full volume as Kate walked down the aisle.

Hollywood Red Carpet

The Prince and Princess of Wales (when Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) photographed attending a BAFTA event in Hollywood, Los Angeles, July 9, 2011. The princess wore a chiffon gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images

In the months after her wedding, Kate went on her first royal tour with Prince William to Canada. On their way home to Britain, the couple paid a short visit to Los Angeles where they attended a number of official events, including a red carpet evening in Hollywood hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

To rub shoulders with A-list stars, Kate wore a diaphanous Grecian inspired gown created by Burton for Alexander McQueen, which was celebrated in the fashion press.

Kate re-wore the gown for the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in London in 2021.

Malaysian Gown

The Princess of Wales (when Duchess of Cambridge) photographed wearing a gold embroidered gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen during an official visit to Malaysia (L) September 13, 2012. The princess re-wore the gown to the BAFTA awards in London (R) February 2, 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate's collaborative relationship with Sarah Burton was on display during a 2012 visit to Malaysia during the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

For an official dinner during the visit, Kate wore an elegant white chiffon gown from Alexander McQueen decorated with embroidered hibiscus flowers. This is the national floral emblem of Malaysia.

The princess re-wore this dress for the 2020 BAFTA awards in London.

BAFTA 2017

The Princess of Wales (when Duchess of Cambridge) photographed wearing a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTA awards with Prince William, February 12, 2017. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas- WPA Pool/Getty Images

For the 2017 BAFTAs, Kate wore a couture version of an Alexander McQueen evening dress from their fall collection, featuring a tiered violet jacquard design.

Kate's version of the dress featured slip-shoulder straps and a modified neckline.

Norwegian State Visit

The Princess of Wales (when Duchess of Cambridge) photographed wearing a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown with King Harold of Norway in Oslo, February 1, 2018. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

During all three of her pregnancies, Kate attended a number of engagements including a royal tour of Scandinavia in 2018 when she was expecting Prince Louis.

During a state dinner in Oslo, Norway, with members of the Norwegian royal family, Kate made a dramatic appearance in a pale pink layered chiffon gown with a chiffon overlay cape featuring silver embroidery.

The Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen design was widely shared at the time with a number of fashion outlets praising the regal take on maternity dressing.

U.S. State Visit to Britain

The Princess of Wales (when Duchess of Cambridge) photographed wearing a Sarah Burton by Alexander McQueen dress for the state visit of President Donald Trump to Britain at Buckingham Palace, June 3, 2019. VICTORIA JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Kate turned to McQueen for another royal visit a year after her trip to Norway, this time for the incoming state visit of President Donald Trump to Britain.

The princess attended the state banquet held in the president's honor at Buckingham Palace wearing a Burton for McQueen evening gown in graduated tiers of ruched tulle.

Kate accessorized the look with the sash of her newly awarded Royal Victorian Order and pearl and diamond jewels formerly belonging to Princess Diana.

Princess in Mourning

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing an Alexander McQueen coat dress for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, September 19, 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2022, the course of Kate's royal life changed forever upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

In one of his first acts as the new monarch, King Charles III elevated Kate and Prince William to the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

At the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth, Kate made a striking appearance in an all black Alexander McQueen coat dress, identical in style to one worn during the late queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations just three months earlier.

The princess accessorized the coat dress with an oversized hat featuring a statement veil, paying homage to traditional mourning attire.

Power Suits

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing Alexander McQueen pant suits in varying cuts and colors, 2023. Kate has adopted more structured suits into her wardrobe since taking on the senior title of Princess of Wales. Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage/Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

As she has taken on more responsibility within the monarchy, Kate has turned to a more modern style for her working wardrobe, moving away from dresses and embracing powerful pant suits.

The princess owns a number of suits from Alexander McQueen, one particular style in a number of colors including pink, black, navy, purple and white.

The heavily structured and closely tailored suits create a chic image of a more serious working royal.

Coronation

Members of the royal family photographed at Buckingham Palace on the day of King Charles III's coronation, May 6, 2023. The Princess of Wales wears an embroidered silk gown designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace

For the most important royal event the princess has attended in her 12 years as a member of the monarchy, the coronation of King Charles III, Kate turned once again to Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, not only for herself but also for her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The gown chosen by Kate for the occasion took the form of a pillar cut dress with deep v-neckline and long sleeves. The design featured delicate silver-work embroidery of the floral emblems of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Princess Charlotte wore a similar dress in the same fabric featuring embroidery topped with a white cape.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

