Kate Middleton's 'Clever Trick' for Timeless Queen Elizabeth Tribute

The Princess of Wales paid homage to Queen Elizabeth II through her styling on Friday. She used a clever fashion trick that shows she has one eye on the history books, a royal fashion expert has told Newsweek.

Kate returned from the annual summer break of engagements to undertake a joint visit to Wales with Prince William. There, the couple attended a church service celebrating the life of Elizabeth at St Davids Cathedral in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

Elizabeth was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and died at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022. Her death saw her eldest son, Charles, finally accede to the throne at the age of 73, with one of his first acts as king being to make William and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales walk and smile in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, Wales, September 8, 2022. The royals attended a church service celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For the tribute event that marked the first anniversary since the monarch's passing, Kate moved away from the more-modern wardrobe items she's favored of late—including sharply tailored pant suits by Alexander McQueen and dresses by Alessandra Rich. The princess instead looked to the more traditional style she frequents for significant royal events.

Royal fashion expert Christine Ross told Newsweek that the choice was likely to have been deliberate, with Kate aware that photographs from the event will circulate for years to come.

"The Princess of Wales leaned into her most royal wardrobe for today's memorial service," Ross said.

"Her bespoke Eponine coat featured a classic length and timeless design for a historic anniversary. The burgundy hue fits in nicely with historical royal mourning colours of purple, lilac, or mauve. The timeless ensemble could be from today's anniversary in 2023 or the queen's first anniversary of her accession in 1953, a clever fashion trick that the princess employs for particularly important events.

"Steering clear of trendy styles or design features means an outfit—and the historic photographs—will age well and never look silly or outdated," Ross added. "The simple design and repeated style allows for the conversation to focus on the important events of the day, rather than fashion debate."

From left: The Princess of Wales stands with her husband, Prince William, wearing an Eponine London burgundy coat dress and a pair of diamond and pearl earrings; and the couple paying respects during a visit to St. Davids, Wales, honoring Queen Elizabeth II, September 8, 2023. A royal fashion expert told Newsweek that Kate made a timeless choice. Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate also paid a touching tribute to her late grandmother-in-law in her choice of earrings for the day.

The diamond stud and pear-drop pieces had formerly belonged to the queen and had been loaned to Kate over several years after her marriage to William in 2011.

The princess notably wore the pair during the mourning period for the queen between her death on September 8, 2022 and her state funeral on September 19.

The earrings added sentimental sparkle to the events in Wales, Ross said, describing them as a subtle but special choice.

Following the church service, Kate participated in a poignant moment of reflection as she laid a bouquet of white flowers before a photograph of Elizabeth, pausing there afterwards with Prince William.

A number of other royals have paid tributes to the late queen on the anniversary of her death. There were led by King Charles III, who attended a church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral in Scotland, with Queen Camilla.

Prince Harry, who was in Britain after attending a charity event in London on Thursday evening, was spotted by tourists on Friday, leaving St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

The chapel holds special significance for Harry, as it is where he married Meghan Markle in 2018. It is also where Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip, following her state funeral.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

