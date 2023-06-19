Kate Middleton Channels 'New Style Inspiration' Diana in Garter Day Fashion

Kate Middleton, Britain's new Princess of Wales, drew on the fashion legacy of her legendary predecessor, Princess Diana, for the annual royal Garter Day celebrations on Monday, wearing a striking monochrome dress closely reminiscent of a style worn by her late mother-in-law in the 1980s.

Garter Day is an annual day of ceremonies connected with the ancient Order of the Garter, Britain's oldest and highest-ranking order of chivalry. Each June, members of the order (which are personally appointed by the monarch) process from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel to attend a special church service. After the procession, members of the royal family attending travel back to the castle in open-top carriages.

Kate's attendance at the Garter Day ceremony over the past decade have been made in the capacity as Prince William's wife. William was made the 1000th Knight of the Garter in 2008 by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The event has become eagerly anticipated by royal fashion watchers as an opportunity to see Kate at her most stylish.

The Princess of Wales (L) photographed wearing a monochrome polka dot dress for Garter Day at Windsor Castle by Alessandra Rich, June 19, 2023. And Princess Diana (R) wearing a Victor Edelstein dress for Royal Ascot, June 15, 1988. HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

On Monday, the princess appeared outside St George's Chapel wearing a monochrome, black and white polka dot spotted midi-dress by the designer Alessandra Rich.

The dress is notable for two reasons: it is near-identical to a chocolate brown and cream spotted dress by the same designer worn to Royal Ascot last year, and it is closely aesthetically linked to one of Princess Diana's polka dot dresses of the 1980s.

This stylistic link to Diana was cemented by Kate accessorizing the dress with the princess' pearl and aquamarine bracelet and diamond and pearl drop earrings inherited from the late royal's private collection through her sons.

Kate has worn a number of polka dot ensembles over the past year, with multiple being worn throughout the summer season of 2022.

"Polka dots are becoming an iconic pattern for the Princess of Wales, with the princess choosing the classic pattern for several important events in the last few years," royal fashion expert Christine Ross told Newsweek.

"Monday's look is so similar to her ensemble for Ascot in 2022, with slight variations to the style. The Princess of Wales may be trying to establish a signature look to cement herself in the fashion history books. The dress, nearly identical to the Ascot dress, is by the same designer—Alessandra Rich—who is responsible for many of Kate's polka dot frocks. Rich is a favored designer among the London fashionable set for vintage-inspired designs."

The Princess of Wales (L) wearing Alessandra Rich on Garter Day at Windsor Castle, June 19, 2023. And Princess Diana wearing Victor Edelstein at Royal Ascot, June 1988. HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Rich herself revealed in an interview with the Daily Telegraph in 2022 that Kate has a hands-off approach with the designer on her style choices, but also that: "We only know she's wearing one of the dresses when we see her in it—we're never told anything in advance. We don't ask and they don't say."

"The Duchess of Cambridge [as Kate was before her elevation to Princess of Wales] is such a style icon," Rich said. "I can't ever say I'm not thrilled she likes my clothes."

Ross notes the close style links made between Kate and Diana.

"The Princess of Wales wore Princess Diana's pearl drop earrings and bracelet to Monday's ceremony. These pieces, alongside the 1980s-inspired dress, draws an undeniable parallel to Kate's late mother-in-law," she said.

"The newly-minted Princess of Wales has been keen to pay respect to the previous holder of the title, as Diana was so beloved. Today's outfit makes for an easy side-by-side comparison to the Victor Edelstein dress worn by the princess to Royal Ascot in 1988."

The Princess of Wales (when Duchess of Cambridge) (L) photographed wearing Alessandra Rich at Royal Ascot, June 17, 2022. And the princess photographed wearing Andrew Gn (R) at Trooping the Colour, June 17, 2023. Kate has embraced vintage-inspired looks with links to Diana in recent months. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Karwai Tang/WireImag

Kate has made several style nods to Diana over the course of her 11-year marriage, something that she has been both praised and criticized for. Recent polling conducted for Newsweek by strategists Redfield & Wilton showed that overall, the American public approve of these style tributes.

Of a representative sample of 634 U.S. voters surveyed on May 31, 62 percent of respondents said they either "strongly approve" or "approve" of Kate wearing dresses "that copy the style of Princess Diana."

Conversely, 10 percent said that they "disapprove" or "strongly disapprove," 21 percent who said "neither" and 6 percent who said they either "don't know" or "don't care."

Kate's Garter Day nod to Diana came after she wore another ensemble stylistically aligned with the late princess, for the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 17.

"Coming off the tail of Kate's 1980s inspired Trooping the Colour outfit, which many felt was similar to Diana's signature styles," Ross said, "we may be seeing a new style inspiration for the Princess of Wales, in the form of the former Princess of Wales."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

